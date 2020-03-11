HopeWest hospice announced Wednesday afternoon that its annual gala will be postponed to Aug. 1 of this year. The gala was originally scheduled to take place in a few weeks, on March 21.
HopeWest released a statement discussing the move:
"The HopeWest gala, which is a certified big deal for 18 years and raises a ton of money for the hospice ministry, has been postponed to Aug. 1. Citing concerns about the COVID-19 virus and the possibility of those attending —500-plus – becoming ill."
Nancy Hoganson, director of community relations for HopeWest, indicated the health of the county was of top priority when the decision was made late Tuesday night.
"I think everything is movable," Hoganson said. "As a healthcare organization, the last thing we want to do is have people become potentially ill. We're very sensitive to things like that."
HopeWest President and CEO Christy Borchard and the senior leadership team discussed moving the date during their meeting, with the event now settling during the same day as the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival.
With approximately 400 people expected to attend the gala, Hoganson is unsure if attendance will lower while another high profile event in the community occurs at the same time.
When speaking with the Montrose Pavilion, there were not many dates left from which to choose. With a booked schedule, HopeWest had to settle for the start of August.
