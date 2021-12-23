Montrose Regional Health will require its unvaccinated caregivers to wear protective gear and maintain proper social distancing, but is suspending COVID-testing for them, unless they are symptomatic.
Updates to the Colorado Board of Health vaccine requirement emergency rule still require the hospital to either ensure staffers and direct contractors are vaccinated or that they have medical or religious exemptions to the mandate. What MRH is no longer doing is requiring unvaccinated staff to undergo weekly testing if they are not showing signs of illness.
The decision was made with advice from the hospital’s employment attorney and in light of developments at the federal level, CEO Jeffery Mengenhausen said.
“It was going to cost us, if we kept doing it, anywhere from $350,000 to $400,000 a year in just testing,” he said. “But we are continuing to provide free testing to all of our caregivers. If they’re symptomatic, we can get them tested very quickly and move forward.”
The hospital set up a testing station in the parking lot, which was staffed to test other employees on morning, afternoon and evening shifts.
“Staff time and expense is very high for asymptomatic caregivers,” said Mengenhausen.
In compliance with state guidelines, hospitals must, at minimum, require the unvaccinated employees to wear personal protective equipment when near others and, to the extent it does not interfere with job performance, practice social distancing.
At MRH, where 160 received religious exemptions and another 20 received a medical exemption, that is being done — as is testing for any caregiver who is symptomatic, the CEO said.
“We were not catching any people that were asymptomatic who were testing positive. Our rate of screening out COVID caregivers was really low,” he said.
Down the road, Delta Health continues weekly COVID testing for all employees who are not fully vaccinated, the hospital’s director of marketing and public information officer Jacqueline Davis said. Delta Health granted 183 employee exemptions to the shot requirements, she said.
Delta’s hospital was on Wednesday treating three COVID patients.
“We are continuing to do weekly mitigation testing of our unvaccinated staff throughout the health system,” Gunnison Valley Health’s director of marketing and communications Joelle Ashley said.
“We really don’t have that high of COVID numbers right now, but we, like everyone else in the state, are keeping a close eye on omicron. But we’re feeling pretty fortunate that right now, our COVID numbers are low.”
Ashley did not immediately have a tally of vaccine exemptions for the hospital.
COVID cases at Montrose Regional have been fluctuating. Although last week brought a small reprieve, with fewer patients than seen in the weeks before, as of Wednesday, Dec. 22, there were nine COVID patients at the hospital.
“We’re full of patients again,” Mengenhausen said, referring to COVID.
Of the nine who are hospitalized because of the virus, eight are unvaccinated and four of those eight were in the ICU.
Per the most recently available information, none of those patients were on ventilators.
“That’s been a nice relief,” Mengenhausen said.
The hospital reported a total of 211 people hospitalized with COVID between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. Of these, 27.49% were vaccinated and 0.47% were partially vaccinated. Unvaccinated people accounted for the majority of COVID patients at the hospital. The vaccination status of 9.95% was unknown.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.