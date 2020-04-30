Amid the COVID-19 declared pandemic, expectant mothers continue to give birth at Montrose Memorial Hospital — and there should be no undue worry about having a baby there, obstetrics and gynecology practitioners said.
“We’re trying to let people know we understand their concern. We are on top of doing everything we can to keep the hospital environment as safe as possible,” Dr. James Gilham, board-certified ob/gyn, said.
“We want our patients to know that we have made it as safe as possible to come to the hospital,” Courtney Cryer, director of MMH Family Center, said. “We want to encourage them, if they have any ob/gyn concerns, or if they are in labor, to come to the hospital and to call their providers.”
Patients should also know the Family Center and the hospital’s Alpine Women’s Centre are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommendations for personal protective equipment and standards of care during the pandemic, she said.
The Family Center is a wing of the hospital for labor and delivery. Alpine Women’s Centre is the hospital’s associated comprehensive ob/gyn practice that serves Montrose and the surrounding area. The practice includes physicians, nurses and midwives.
Both the hospital and Alpine have made changes in light of COVID, said Gilham, who practices at Alpine and at the hospital.
All patients are screened before coming into the center or the hospital and when they arrive, they have a temperature reading. Staff wear masks and this is recommended for patients.
As are many providers, MMH and Alpine have made telehealth options available; Alpine works with the University of Colorado to have these visits on a set schedule. The virtual visits allow a lot of obstetric care in a way that reduces the risks of virus exposure, Gilham said.
Alpine has had to suspend its well-woman examinations, but once it has been deemed safe to resume, these and other services will be rescheduled.
The center and hospital are still available for emergencies, such as miscarriages and tubal pregnancies.
Although COVID-19 has been seen as driving more home births elsewhere, Gilham has not seen the same trend here, he said. Just last week, there were four or five births at MMH — on a single day.
“There’s a lot of risks in delivering at home,” he said. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ stated position on home births has not been revised for COVID-19. The college’s position does not specifically oppose home births, but says that although planned home birth is associated with fewer maternal interventions than planned hospital birth, the risk of perinatal (at or near birth) mortality is greater, as is the increased risk for neonatal seizures or other serious neurologic dysfunction.
The college says hospitals and accredited birth centers are the safest option, but that “each woman has the right to make a medically informed decision about delivery.” They should be informed of risks and options, including the availability of a certified nurse-midwife, a certified midwife or a midwife whose education and licensure meet International Confederation of Midwives’ Global Standards for Midwifery Education.
“When it (home birth) goes well, it’s fine. When it doesn’t, it goes bad really quick,” Gilham said.
He said it remains safer to have a baby in the hospital.
“We just want to put it out there that we are doing above and beyond (precautions) to keep it safe,” he said.
Patients coming into the hospital for labor and delivery go straight to the Family Center and not to the admissions department, to further limit the possibility of exposure, Cryer said.
The Family Center’s birthing suites include three negative-pressure rooms, which can be used for pregnant patients who are positive for COVID-19. The negative pressure pulls fresh air through the room and out, assuring constant clean air circulation.
There have been other changes, some of which hearken to the past. “Labor and delivery is a place where gowns and masks and things like that used to be commonplace years ago. That’s kind of relaxed over the years and now, we’re doing it again,” Gilham said.
People in the labor and delivery rooms are to be gowned, capped, masked and wear eye protection. Specialized gowns are worn if the pregnant patient is sick. On top of regular room sterilization procedures, the Tru-D, a specialized device that can further disinfect the room with UV light, is used.
Other changes may be tougher for patients and their families. The hospital has reduced the number of people who can come in and, for labor and delivery, only one support person is allowed per patient. This must be the same person throughout the labor and delivery. Again, the idea is to reduce exposure risks.
“We try to keep one provider taking care of one patient as well,” Gilham said.
Cryer said additionally, no one on labor and delivery staff is being sent anywhere else in the hospital, as a further step to reduce exposure risks.
Providers alternate times at the centers. Because they, too, are subject to hospital screening procedures and temperature readings, a backup call schedule has been put into place. That way, if a provider has a fever, or exhibits other signs of illness, there is a ready replacement for him or her.
So far, COVID-19 hasn’t shown specific pregnancy risks. The virus does not appear to cause an expectant mother to become any more ill than someone else their age, Gilham said, although more is being learned.
“Labor, by itself risk-wise, if people are sick and don’t know they’re sick, they can spread the virus that way,” Gilham said.
The CDC notes pregnancy brings bodily changes that may increase the risk of some infections and those who are pregnant have had a higher risk of severe illness when infected with viruses from the same family as COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections, like the flu.
The CDC advises those who are expecting to avoid people who are ill or who have been exposed; frequent hand washing and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are touched frequently.
Mother to child transmission of coronavirus during pregnancy is unlikely, per the CDC. A newborn is susceptible to person-to-person spread. A few babies have tested positive shortly after birth; it is not known whether the babies contracted the virus before or after birth.
Gilham said the prevailing thought right now is that babies who become ill with the virus contracted it after birth. The virus has not been documented in amniotic fluid, he said, or in breastmilk, per the CDC.
The CDC issued general guidelines for breastfeeding mothers who are ill. They should wear a face mask and wash their hands before each feeding if feeding the infant directly.
Those who pump breast milk should use a dedicated pump, wash their hands before touching pump or bottle parts and follow recommendations for cleaning. If possible, they should consider having someone who is not sick feed the expressed milk to the infant.
