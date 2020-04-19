As communities and residents in Colorado communities continue to send their pleas to local regions to help the homeless population, Gov. Jared Polis took it a step further last Monday.
Polis sent out a letter encouraging hotel and motel owners to provide rooms for the state’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I addressed the public on April 6, in these dark times, we all have a light to shine. And now we are asking Colorado hotels and motels to shine their light and rise to the challenge by entering agreements to temporarily house one of our state's most vulnerable populations,” Polis said.
“You have empty rooms and many of our cities have potential guests. A match made in heaven. We have been working tirelessly with social service providers across the state to help, but additional capacity to the shelter system is needed in order to lessen the spread of this contagious virus.
“The need for non-congregate rooms is urgent as there is a real potential for currently sheltered people to be forced into large scale, dangerous facilities or back onto the streets. I believe these measures will help get our fellow Coloradans living without a home out of environments that pose a risk to their overall health and wellbeing and will help further aid in flattening the curve,” he added.
Polis thanked the owners for their efforts and clarified the shelter-in-place order excludes all hotels and places of accommodation as critical. He mentioned the opportunity could be a “win-win” since the government would pay for the rooms and the homeless would have a chance to self-isolate, which puts the population at less risk of contracting the disease and also helps limit spread.
The Montrose Daily Press reached out to local hotels and motels regarding Polis’s letter. Some were unable to be reached for comment, and others were not interested in volunteering rooms for those in need.
Although there hasn’t been immediate movement from those local facilities, Garey Martinez, founder of The Shepherd's Hand in Montrose, helped a family of five — two adults and three kids — by getting them a room at a local hotel. The establishment was willing to work with him to provide temporary housing for the family.
“We’re working on getting them into a permanent domicile,” Martinez said.
Martinez said he did not ask for a lower rate, understanding hotels are a business. He said he was grateful for the help.
Shepherd’s Hand is offering emergency food boxes Monday, Thursday and Saturday with breakfast, lunch and dinner supplies; the distribution site is Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave., from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The food doesn't have to be cooked and offers those in need a chance to receive local meals. The charity’s ability to have steady supply has gone up and improved, Martin noted.
The Lighthouse offers seasonal, overnight emergency shelter in Montrose. Martinez said the protocols for allowing people to enter the shelter have changed to protect the safety of those inside, but as long as guests have certification from the hospital and are cleared from COVID-19, they are welcome.
Recently, portable toilets and hand washing stations have been placed in Centennial Plaza, Riverbottom, at the West Main Trailhead and in La Raza Park after public restrooms were closed down and concerns were raised to the city.
During Monday’s news conference, Polis said he hopes more hotel owners will volunteer their spaces, believing it was the best, most efficient way to house the homeless and mitigate spread among the population who don’t have immediate access to medical care.
If you would like to make donations and help with financial support, call Garey Martinez at (970) 433-3690.
