With the coronavirus causing students and employees to work and learn from home, local internet providers are doing their part to keep people connected to fast, reliable internet.
Ajit Pai, the Federal Communications Commission Chairman recently announced the Keep Americans Connected Initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the FCC website, Pai asked broadband and telephone service providers and trade associations to take the pledge so Americans do not lose their broadband or telephone connection.
On a local level, several providers are working with school districts to connect students and staff with internet access so learning can continue.
Internet access is now available to all Montrose County School District staff and students after Elevate, ClearNetworx and Comcast announced intentions to offer a special promotion. They are providing specials for staff and students who do not already have a subscription and reside within the service areas of the providers.
TDS Telecom and Spectrum are also offering Cedaredge, Hotchkiss, Paonia and Crawford families with students in K-12 and college students access to free home internet access for the next 60 days.
Becky Mashburn, communications and marketing manager for the Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate, said the company began working to develop a program once the district suspended classes.
“Families are now facing a reality where one or more of the parents may be telecommuting, while students access online educational resources,” Mashburn said. “There is a definite need for fast, reliable internet and increased bandwidth.”
While the program began to address needs in MCSD, the Elevate program is open to students of all types and ages: K-12, non-traditional and college, within their current service area. That area includes Delta County School District.
Elevate personnel are installing the internet in roughly 40 houses per week. Mashburn said installations are being scheduled about two weeks out.
Should the coronavirus continue to spread, she said the company’s services will be re-evaluated.
“Since our infrastructure is new, we have to actually run the fiber to the home, so it can take a little longer than people are used to,” she said. “In the event the threat of COVID-19 amplifies, we may have to reassess our ability to continue installing services for the safety of all,” she said.
To further assist students and families during the stay-at-home order, Elevate upgraded the speed for customers to 1 Gigabyte, free of charge, until at least May 18.
“We did this so that families didn’t have to worry about bandwidth issues,” Mashburn said.
Despite being in a different industry from education, Mashburn said Elevate staff have a cooperative heart.
“We’re here to improve the quality of life in all of our communities,” she said. “It’s always been about that it always will be.”
Casey Erving, director of business development with Clearnetworx, said the company wants to help the community.
“Due to the recent pandemic, we’ve wanted to help any of the students who need the internet,” Erving said. “That way, we’re able to help kids in need at this time.”
As the school districts across the western slope announced closures, Erving said they began formulating a plan to connect students and teachers to the internet, so they can continue learning and educating.
“Basically the day the Montrose school district decided to shut down, we started talking with the Telluride Foundation about the program for Ouray and San Miguel County,” he said.
Erika Lapsys, the programs director for the Telluride Foundation, said their partnership with Clearnetworx, prior to the coronavirus, helped them begin serving the region quickly.
“When the coronavirus crisis erupted, we knew students, teachers and remote workers were going to need the internet and fast,” Lapsys said. “(Clearnetworx) have been working nonstop to serve families throughout Norwood, Redvale, Telluride, Ouray and Montrose.”
Erving said they also visited with MCSD about establishing a similar program for the district.
Servicing households in multiple communities, Erving said the company has prioritized households in Telluride and Ouray where there is no internet connection.
“We’ve been trying to prioritize those residences in Telluride,” he said. “For every day that goes by for those students, they are missing classes.”
Installation for residents of Montrose and Ouray are being scheduled three to five days out.
With the high demand for the internet impacting families, teachers and students, Irving said Clearnetworx is working to support the community.
