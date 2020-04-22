Intrinzik closes amid pandemic

Intrinzik, a live music venue in Montrose, is closing its doors due to a financial situation the COVID-19 pandemic has made untenable.
“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Intrinzik will not be reopening when and if music venues are allowed to do so,” the club announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“Keeping a venue open during normal times is challenging enough and how that we are facing an unprecedented event, the financial situation is simply too great.”
Because of the COVID-19 virus, Colorado is under a stay-home order until April 26, when the state transitions to a “safer at home” order; however, under the existing order and the more relaxed one, live music venues and bars are to remain closed.
Intrinzik opened during the summer of 2017 at 512 E. Main St., offering live music, special events and libations.
“We have truly enjoyed bringing a diverse lineup of amazing music, as well as various other performing arts and independent films to our community,” the Facebook post says, thanking employees, regular customers and performers, while asking the public to continue to support live, local performance arts.
