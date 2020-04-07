Liquor stores and pot shops navigate the COVID-19 landscape

Once Gov. Jared Polis issued his statewide shutdown on March 25, cannabis and liquor stores were on the list for businesses considered essential, or critical activities, if people were to leave their homes.
Two days prior, Denver mayor Michael Hancock issued his own stay-at-home order, but in his announcement, liquor and recreational marijuana stores were deemed non-essential.
That opened the floodgates. People raced to their local shops, packed into stores, and prepared to stock up for the weeks ahead.
It was no different in Montrose.
“For about one solid week, it was crazy,” Ashley Dalton said. “They were buying everything off the shelves. Couldn't hardly keep anything in stock.”
Dalton manages the Beer Barn II on East Main Street. Since the announcement, business is back to normal, even with the shutdown in place.
“It calmed down a little bit, but now our business is doing quite well.”
On the day of the announcement, the influx of customers had Dalton concerned there wouldn’t be enough product as they sold a high volume of cases and bottles. But as time passed, and people began to understand the order, it reverted to business as usual. Beer Barn II does try to accommodate elderly customers by bringing the product to them if they wish, Dalton indicated.
Purchases at the House of Spirits eventually leveled out after a surge, too.
“We did see a spike for a few hours, and then everything calmed down,” owner Dominick LaJoy said. “People are more realistic with their needs and they've leveled out their purchases back to normal.”
LaJoy was concerned the miscommunication would lead people to overstock.
“Oh sure, we’re always concerned people will overstock. They’ll overbuy. Then you have all this beer. Beer has a date to it…you gotta eventually drink it.”
Now, though, the store is seeing different people due to some of its products.
“We’re seeing some different people because we do a lot of craft beer, a lot of specialty beers, so we see that picking up,” LaJoy said.
“We’re back to steady, back to normal pretty much,” he added. “We’re where we wanna be.”
The lines in Denver stores pushed Hancock to deem the businesses essential just hours later. Hancock, however, was one of a few who ordered recreational marijuana shops to be closed. Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts closed recreational shops, but allowed dispensaries to stay open. For a moment, the same rang true in Denver.
Pennsylvania, though, ordered liquor stores closed while allowing medical dispensaries to continue.
Rocky Mountain Cannabis in Ridgway has continued operations and is currently operating as drive-thru/curbside only, as it adheres to strict physical distancing guidelines. For dispensaries and recreational marijuana, medical issues are a reason customers need the shops to stay open during this time, said a customer of Rocky Mountain Cannabis, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity.
“I am in favor of it (staying open),” the person said. “For some, it is essential. Maybe not everyone, but for the people who use it for medicinal purposes, they need it.
“I imagine the legal weed business will take less of a hit than other industries,” the person added.
Another customer, who also spoke anonymously, agreed.
“Dispensaries being essential at this time is a good move,” that person said. “Yes, some are recreational but others are medical, and when people use medicine for some reason or another, it’s important. Imagine taking that away from people who might need or are reliant on it. It would create a more stressful time for everyone.”
The fact that marijuana and liquor have been deemed essential signals to Americans that they are necessary, like fuel for a car, or groceries and prescription drugs.
Dalton said there’s a lot to consider, and if it keeps people going and in good spirits, it’s helping.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Dalton said, when asked her thoughts on the stores being considered essential. “It’s keeping people happier. If that’s what they want to do and they have to stay home and they're not working and they’re stressed out and scared, it’s a good thing.”
