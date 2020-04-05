Independently owned theaters in Colorado are facing an unprecedented reality. With the shutdown issued by Gov. Jared Polis, multiplexes in Colorado won’t be open until April 30, and even longer if the order is extended.
The Fox Theatre and San Juan Cinema in Montrose announced they would close until further notice starting Tuesday, March 17. They asked the community to continue to help local businesses.
“We would encourage people to spend or donate their money to more charitable organizations that really need donations at this time,” Misty Hunter said.
Locations are struggling to pay staff and their essential bills, leaving local cinemas in complete limbo until it's safe for the public to return. The lost funds could take weeks to recoup for small theaters.
Hunter, whose parents Michael and Meredine Hunter own both the Fox and San Juan, isn’t concerned about the shutdown.
“I’m not necessarily concerned, we’re just going to have to take advantage of the loan opportunities and ride out the storm like every small business,” she said. “So much is beyond our control. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens and hope that there’s interest and people want to go out and do things when this is all over.”
The Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering $5,000 loans to small businesses. Hunter confirmed they applied for the loan and are looking into loans provided by the City of Montrose.
Much is the same for James Lane, who with his partners Jane Lane and Margaret Stalcup, owns Delta Theaters LLC, the company that manages the Egyptian Theatre and Tru-Vu Drive-In. The trio were forced to shut down the theaters in Delta, and they are now selling popcorn at the Avon Theatre in Heber City, Utah so they can pay their employees.
“There’s no revenue stream whatsoever,” James said. “We’re doing our best to stay afloat. We’ll do what we can to keep things as normal as possible, but we’re kind of restrained by what the governor does.”
The Lanes and Stalcup are looking at bridge loans to survive the shutdown and sent a letter to the National Association of Theatre Owners seeking any type of assistance.
The Tru-Vu Drive-In, though, may make a return soon for the community. James indicated the plan and hope is to open the drive-in after Easter, but it depends on the recommendations from the government and health department.
Drive-Ins have long been considered a dying medium in the entertainment industry. But now, it’s all anyone has if they wish to see films on the big screen. James thinks they can make it work at the Tru-Vu.
“The drive-in is such that we can sanitize the restroom between people going in there,” he said. “People can call for popcorn. Put out a speaker at every post so they can automatically separate themselves.”
To maintain physical distancing, popcorn and other snacks can be brought to cars instead of holding lines at the snack bar, James said.
The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose usually opens on April 10, but they released a statement on their Facebook page:
“We are working on when and how we can open safely. We do not want to jeopardize anyone in our community. We will keep you informed and please stay safe.”
Studios and distributors have pushed back the release of their films to the fall, with some moving to 2021. Once theaters are able to open again, there’s an unknown to which films will be available for cinemas to provide for the public.
“If you look at the schedule, [Hollywood] moved a lot of things around, so they’re waiting as well to see when all the theaters can open up,” Hunter said, “and I’m sure they’ll start putting movies in those dates, but there isn’t much released in April or May, but that could change. It’s all a very fluid situation.”
Last week, The Criterion Collection, a home video company, organized a fundraiser, the “Art-House America Campaign,” aimed to provide financial relief to struggling independent cinemas across the country. The fund is administered by Art House Convergence. Janus Films and The Criterion Collection teamed up to donate $50,000 to give the fundraiser a head start.
With a goal of $500,000, the campaign has raised over $320,000 as of Friday afternoon. Funds from the fundraiser will be distributed based on need, impact and sustainability and are intended to support essential payments during closure.
Once the Fox and San Juan get close to opening back up, they plan to run a gift card promotion to help them get going again and get people interested, Hunter said.
Until then, Hunter expressed optimism that everything will work out.
“The show goes on.”
