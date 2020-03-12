Just a day after HopeWest hospice postponed its annual gala, The Forum Montrose announced Thursday afternoon it is cancelling its next two scheduled meetings, March 18 and 25, on the advice of Montrose County.
The county is following recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health. The Forum hosts its meetings at Cascade Hall where candidates in the running for Montrose City Council stop by to discuss and answer questions.
Plans for April will be decided at a later date, the organization announced.
Shortly after, Montrose Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a statement its decision to postpone and reschedule its annual meeting that was to take place Friday, March 13.
“After much consideration and out of concern for the safety and health of our community and our citizens, the MEDC Board of Directors have made the decision to postpone and reschedule the Annual Meeting. Our Keynote speaker was not going to be able to travel here and attend due to the risk of the virus and multiple agencies here in Montrose are also canceling and rescheduling events,” MEDC Executive Director Sandy Head said.
“We feel safety is the utmost priority. Please pass this on to your guests and others who you know might be attending.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”
The announcements come as many organizations continue to assess if they should suspend their events in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Colorado Mesa University (CMU) announced effective March 23, CMU courses will temporarily be moved to an online format for two weeks.
Also on Thursday, Montrose Golden Circle Seniors announced it is suspending its lunch program at the Montrose Pavilion for about 30 days, and halting sponsored activities until further notice, due to concerns over coronavirus-19.
The senior center closes at 4 p.m. Thursday and the closure also applies to the Saturday senior dance scheduled at the Pavilion. Additionally, the AARP's tax prep assistance at the senior center will not be available until further notice.
The senior center serves hot meals, for a fee, every weekday, which are provided by the VOA Homestead Senior Living. The Homestead is not able to provide the meals, as access to that facility has been restricted because of coronavirus-19, or COVID-19.
“We have to close the lunch program,” Janyce Cook of Golden Circle Senior Center said. She said most meal program participants are mobile and have other means of obtaining lunches. The closure decisions were made out of an abundance of caution, owing in part to the fragility of many of the senior center’s clients.
As major organizations work with health officials to determine their next steps as they suspend operations, it is likely local communities will follow suit and more suspension of activities/operations will be announced.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montrose County. Montrose County Public Health has information on COVID-19 on its site www.montrosecounty.net and is making updates once more information is available.
We will continue to update this story with more information. If you know of any closures or cancellations we should report, email justint@montrosepress.com.
