Mask mandate remains in effect in Delta County despite risk dial position

Delta County’s mask mandate remains in effect, despite its “green” status on the COVID-19 risk dial, because there has been an increase in cases, Delta County Public Health announced in a news release.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outlines that “any county with a one week disease incidence rate in excess of 35 per 100,000, face coverings are required pursuant to Executive Order D 2020-138, as amended and extended in a Public Indoor Space, as defined in Executive Order D 2020 138, as amended and extended where 10 or more unvaccinated or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.”
The current state public health order extends the mask mandate through May 3.
Delta County Health Department is reporting an additional death for a total of 61, a male aged 55-64; and extends deepest condolences to the family.
People are urged to promptly schedule a vaccine appointment at:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-216
• Delta Health – 970-874-2410
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta - www.walmart.com; search vaccine registration
• Mesa County Convention Center - English scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=en. Spanish scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=es.
Delta County Call Center remains every day from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
