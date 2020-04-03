John and Kelly Gibson bought Colorado Yurt, a Montrose manufacturer of yurts, tipis and tents, as the new year opened in January. “I really know when to buy a new business,” said John Gibson Wednesday morning with a laugh, a nod to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, and a burgeoning global business recession. Complicating the crisis further, there’s the desperate and confusing rush to find, buy and place into use personal protection equipment (PPE) for first responders and medical personnel.
The inexorable sweep of the coronavirus from China into Europe and then into the U.S. in January — with its illness, quarantines and rising death toll — has sparked the entrepreneurial exceptionalism of Gibson and three other Montrose manufacturing businesses. Wednesday morning, Colorado Yurt — repurposed and refocused — provided 300 PPEs (face masks) to the Montrose Police Department. They even delivered, just two days after the order was placed.
“I’m proud that a local, Colorado company has adjusted its products in order to serve and accommodate the first responders and medical communities in a time of real need,” said Montrose police chief Blaine Hall Thursday.
Gibsons purchase Colorado Yurt
The Gibsons relocated to Montrose late last year and took over Colorado Yurt Jan. 2. They bought the company from Dan and Emma Kigar who founded the business in 1976. Over time and through innovation, the Kigars built the brand into a global product, shipping to buyers in all parts of the world. Devoted customers returned time and again, so much so they had dealers in New Zealand and Hawaii. Yet the manufacturer flew under the radar of most Montrose citizens. It was the type of company the Gibsons were looking to buy last year.
“They’re honest owners with a legacy business,” said Gibson. “We looked for a company to buy for many years.” The Gibsons moved here from Douglas County.
John Gibson started working at Swingle Lawn, Tree and Landscape Care of Denver, in 1991. By 2008, he was president of the company. His leadership was essential as the company expanded its footprint to more than 400 employees working in three states serving 45,000 customers. Lawn and tree care were their primary business. They also provided holiday lighting service for home and commercial clients. One example: the Christmas lights at the Denver Botanical Gardens. Swingle was sold to a leading private equity group in 2017 and the Gibsons began looking for their next venture which landed them in Montrose making customized yurts, tents and tipis. John Gibson grew up in Douglas County and played football for the Colorado School of Mines while an engineering student. He has a business management degree from the University of Phoenix. Kelly Gibson is a partner in a cyber security software company, worked for a time in Silicon Valley, and regularly travels out of Montrose Regional Airport for business. They have two grown daughters, one who is a pediatric ICU nurse. Other family members are active and retired law enforcement.
Coronavirus meets repurposing
What’s remarkable about the mask idea — its development, the production and delivery of the PPE — is the time frame. Two weeks. Three weeks ago, Colorado Yurt was manufacturing its usual products when the mask concept from the “team and leadership,” as Gibson puts it, took root. They began repurposing production, using the vinyl from the yurt windows for the mask and other materials they had in their facility. “It is a premium end face shield,” said Gibson. He also credits three other Montrose manufacturers – Best Sign Systems, ReclaMetals, SOM Footwear – in assisting with molding, cutting and digitizing forms. “Each one of them (the companies) had a part in the efficiency of getting this product out.”
Another new product in production in response to COVID-19 are separation curtains. With “social distancing” the new normal, Colorado Yurt is also producing workplace curtains featuring yurt liner materials and 11-inch vinyl windows in order to keep staff properly distanced. The curtains are in use on the company’s production floor. This week, some 5,000 masks will be delivered to Denver for statewide distribution to Front Range ICUs, police departments, and nurses. Gibson expects more orders to be coming in. The masks were also provided to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for testing along with Colorado Highway Patrol.
Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan is a supporter of the Colorado Yurt masks. “For one thing,” said Rowan Thursday afternoon, “they’re available. We had waited six weeks for masks from another vendor. The second thing, they’re comfortable.”
Rowan said his two busiest local ambulance crews in Montrose are using them. The masks have a special niche in that they’re used when there is an aerosol-need environment, when a patient has to be intubated. The Montrose PD gave five of their masks to the fire district/EMTs for trial.
“It’s a superior PPE, I prefer them,” said Hall. “It’s clear vinyl, durable, very cleanable and reusable.” The masks are vented and have a one-size-fits all feature and can accommodate communication equipment. If an officer is exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient, that mask is discarded.
Gibson wants to be clear that Colorado Yurt is not donating the masks; they are being sold for a profit to cover costs. The 44-year-old Montrose manufacturing company employs 38 people at its South 4th Street facility.
“There’s a sense of pride in making a product that is making a difference,” said Gibson. “This is exactly why we chose to buy a business in Montrose and make our life here. It has a great community feel.”
