In response to new guidance from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, Montrose County School District is relaxing COVID policies that are already less stringent than other districts around the state.
Regular symptom screening upon entry will be stopped, and the district is returning to its former illness policy. Starting on Feb. 28, quarantines following exposure will no longer be required and contact tracing will not be conducted, but people who test positive for COVID will still need to isolate for five days at home.
Masks will continue to be recommended in schools, but are not mentioned in the letter the district distributed to parents and posted on social media on Friday afternoon. Few students and staff have been wearing masks since the start of the school year.
The district is also returning to the pre-pandemic illness policy, which means that students can return to school 24 hours after serious symptoms abate, instead of waiting 72 hours.
A CDPHE-run program for free weekly rapid testing at all schools will continue, district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said: the contract with the vendor is valid through the end of the school year.
District employees are also no longer required to participate in COVID mitigation measures beyond what was mandated of students.
As cases were climbing in the fall, the district told employees in early November that they needed to either be fully vaccinated or enroll in the weekly testing program. After significant pushback from some staff, the district softened the policy to expand mitigation measures to eight potential options, including applying for a religious or medical exemption.
Data on how many employees had opted for each of the options were not immediately available.
Employees at the district’s three early childcare centers are still subject to more stringent rules, though: since the preschools receive significant federal funding for the Head Start program, which provides free childcare for low-income families, they are beholden to federal regulations that stipulate that all employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Also, mask wearing is required under most circumstances.
Early childhood center staff could apply for a religious or medical exemption, but are required to get tested weekly.
MCSD will continue posting the amount of positive cases reported on a COVID dashboard on its website, but will be removing the data on quarantines after they are no longer required, Jenkins confirmed.
The policy changes from CDPHE come as many other states have been relaxing COVID guidelines as the peak in cases caused by the omicron variant continues to slow.
Other school districts around the state have already been moving to relax pandemic-related measures. Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday that the universal mask mandate, which has been in place since many students returned to classrooms in August 2020, is ending on Feb. 25.
Case rates have been dropping in MCSD schools since peaking in mid-January: 46 students and seven staff members tested positive on Jan. 18. Since the start of February, 19 staff and 78 students have tested positive, according to the district’s COVID dashboard.
The district has received millions in federal grant money throughout the pandemic to fund responding to COVID, directly and indirectly. The trio of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants have funded the district addressing the direct health impacts, such as conducting testing and contact tracing, as well as other efforts to reach out to disengaged students and families.
Staffers hired to conduct contact tracing will transition to working on the lingering effects of the pandemic, Jenkins said.
“Now they can start to do more attendance advocacy and student reengagement,” Jenkins said. “(There’s) a range of other ways that we can get kids back in school and overcome that gap that COVID-19 created in our kids' lives for the last two years.”
Click here to read the district's full letter about the changing COVID policy.