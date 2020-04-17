MHS teacher makes needed parts for hospital respirators

With healthcare professionals standing on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Montrose County School District partnered with Montrose Memorial Hospital to provide needed parts for the hospital’s powered, air-purifying respirators (PAPR devices).
According to the Centers for Disease Control website, a PAPR is a battery-operated device that uses a blower to pass contaminated air through a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to remove contaminants, supplying purified air to a face piece. PAPRs can protect against gases, vapors or particles. For MMH, the PAPRs protect against infectious particles.
Leann Tobin, chief marketing officer at MMH, said David Dreitlein, medical director of MMH's emergency department, came up with the idea to partner with Montrose County School District during an incident command meeting at the hospital.
“The hospital had 100-plus older PAPR hoods that didn’t connect properly with the newer respirator devices that they wear around their waist,” Tobin said. “We needed a connector that would connect the hose part of the PAPR to the hood.”
Tobin reached out to MCSD Director of Safety and Security Jim Pavlich, who connected her with Brian Simpson. Simpson teaches the Project Lead The Way Engineering pathway.
Arranging a meeting in the hospital parking lot, Tobin and infection preventionist Megan McBrayer met with Simpson to show him the pieces they needed to connect.
Following the meeting, Simpson began reverse engineering a prototype to connect the two different ends. After 2 hours, he began to draft a 3-D stereolithography (STL) design using Autodesk Inventor.
“This is a very large sketching software that enables the drawing to become an STL file and that is the printable item,” Simpson said.
After creating different prints, Simpson found the exact prototype that connected the hose and hood.
“Mr. Simpson made the specs, and then after five tries, he made the perfect pieces that we are using,” Tobin said. “They are very colorful, too.”
The connectors come in yellow, orange, purple, salmon and gray.
Simpson can 3-D print eight connectors at one time, which takes 9 hours. He has supplied 50 ventilator connection parts to the hospital and is ready to make more when the hospital needs them.
Once the hospital received the connectors, Tobin said the healthcare professionals were able to transition from wearing N95 masks to the PAPR hoods.
“The healthcare professionals do not have to wear a mask when they are wearing the PAPR, which they are grateful for,” Tobin said.
Tobin said the N95 masks created sores on healthcare professionals’ noses, so the PAPR hoods provide relief.
The respirator devices are battery operated and last as long as the batteries can be replaced. The PAPR hoods can be cleaned with disinfecting wipes.
Tobin said hospital staff members have received personal hoods to wear during their shifts.
“We are very blessed and grateful to the school district for their generous assistance with this project,” Tobin said. “They never hesitated and jumped in to help in any way they could."
