Following a special meeting on Wednesday, Montrose City Council approved participation in Montrose County’s application for a variance on the state’s safer-at-home orders issued in response to COVID-19.
City council’s participation in the application gives the request a “stronger ask.” The vote at the end of the meeting was to approve city council’s participation rather than the submission itself. Later Wednesday, the Montrose County Commissioners voted to proceed with the variance application. (See related story.)
Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health medical director, told the city council that Montrose County has a controlled, steady rate in terms of cases and deaths due to COVID-19.
“Montrose was told we needed to increase ICU capacity by 500 percent. All hospitals would surge at the same time, and we feared that many would die because they would not get a ventilator or hospital bed,” Adragna said. “MMH heard these calls loud and clear, and increased ICU capacity by 600 percent.”
Montrose County not only met CDPHE guidelines, but the World Health Organization's guidelines for transitioning to reopening. According to Adragna, WHO stated that “the best case outcome in the absence of a safe and effective vaccine is a transition to a controlled, steady state.”
“We did not overwhelm our capacity. No one died because they could not receive adequate care,” Adragna said. He also explained that based on predictive models (which due to multiple variables, are not 100 percent accurate and subject to change), Montrose most likely will not overwhelm its healthcare resources in the coming months if social distancing and safety measures are adhered to.
“This variance is a recognition of the thoughtfulness of those orders and their effectiveness of flattening the curve,” Adragna said. “There may be a slight increase in cases, but it will not pose a threat to our ability to test, trace and care for those that are exposed.”
Councilor Roy Anderson agreed, saying that “the fact that we were so well prepared has obviously helped our community.”
The variance application asks that restaurants be allowed to resume dine-in operations at 30 percent of fire code capacity. Bars in restaurants are to remain closed. Places of worship could also resume operations at 30 percent fire code capacity or no more than 50 people, whichever is fewer, and gyms would also be allowed to reopen at 30 percent capacity, with strict sanitary and social distancing guidelines.
Adragna also said that people with high risk should still make an effort to stay home.
“This is not a mandate that you have to go to a restaurant. If you are uncomfortable, you should stay at home,” Adragna said. “This will self-select those persons that tend to be lower risk, and make sure we remain vigilant with that population.”
Councilor Dave Frank asked how the variance would apply to libraries, college campus attendance and the manufacturing workforce. Adragna said the general intent is to honor the limitations on congregation, but workplace settings could have more than 10 people as long as social distancing and safety guidelines are being followed.
Anderson also expressed concern about the high per capita rate of cases in Montrose compared to Mesa County. Adragna said that the intent is not to prevent people from contracting COVID-19 but to protect them from unnecessary death due to a surge that overwhelms healthcare resources.
“The fundamentals are still sound, we can do this without the unnecessary death of people because we did not have hospital resources or public health resources to contain outbreaks,” Adragna said. “Having consistency among communities is important to enhance compliance; it is difficult to maintain compliance when [the guidelines] change after crossing an arbitrary line.”
During public comment, Adragna also responded to community concerns that social distancing and masks were ineffective.
“The absence of data is not an absence of proof,” he said, explaining that the reason for limited data on the effect of masks on COVID-19 is because the world has not had a COVID-19 pandemic until now. The use of masks prevents droplets (which spread COVID-19) from coming into contact with others, he said.
If approved, the county’s requested variance would be in effect until the end of the safer-at- home policy, which is set to expire on May 27. At that point, the county would reevaluate the state’s new guidelines to determine if any other variances need to be proposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.