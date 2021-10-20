Montrose County does not plan to set up a public health clinic for COVID-19 booster doses once these become widely available — officials say there are plenty of medical providers and pharmacies to adequately administer those shots.
“If they ever feel overwhelmed or feel the need for help, we have the ability to step in and set up a clinic at that point,” said Lisa Gallegos, Montrose County Public Health communicable disease specialist.
When vaccines began being given early this year, Montrose County worked with multiple other public health and safety entities to set up a countywide vaccine clinic at Friendship Hall. But that won’t be necessary for booster shots, since private providers mostly took over administering COVID vaccines, county public relations confirmed.
“We do not feel there is a need, because we have so many great community partners that offer vaccines and can supply boosters,” Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said. “If the demand exceeds that we are able to bring that clinic back up in a matter of hours, but given the general calculations and survey of our partners, to us it is very much apparent that local providers can fulfill the need for boosters.”
Three vaccines were approved for first and second doses. Of these, Pfizer and Moderna shots were administered in two doses, weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson’s provided a single-shot vaccine.
A third half-dose or “booster” is now also being recommended and currently is available to people older than 65, who received a Pfizer vaccine.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was reportedly weighing whether to allow people to “mix and match” different vaccines as booster shots — for example, someone who had a Moderna shot would be able to take Pfizer as the booster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, say that for now, people 65 or older who received the Pfizer vaccine as their first two doses can and should get a booster, as should people 50 — 64 who are a high risk for severe COVID and also received the Pfizer vaccine, or who live in a long-term care facility. Again, those people’s first two doses must also have been from Pfizer.
People who are 18 — 49 and at high risk of severe COVID, or who are at high risk because of where they live or work, may be eligible for a third dose, once again, if their first two doses were the Pfizer vaccine, according to the CDPHE.
Those who are eligible should endeavor to get the Pfizer booster six months after their second dose of the vaccine.
Any vaccine provider that offers the Pfizer vaccine can provide the booster, which is free.
“Booster doses can help give you extra protection from COVID-19 if you are at high risk of getting very sick. Vaccine effectiveness may decrease over time and a booster dose can help raise immunity levels,” the CDPHE said on its website.
“With delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster will help protect people who are most at risk. Booster doses are common practice in routine childhood vaccines and require multiple doses at specific intervals to be most effective.”
Montrose County’s vaccination rate sits at about 49%, Gallegos said Tuesday. “We are hopeful it will continue to rise,” she said.
The two-week positivity rate was 9.24%.
“We have seen an increase in cases, so that’s connected — as we see more cases, our positivity rate goes up,” Gallegos said.
“We have seen some breakthrough cases. People who have had the vaccine, some of them have been getting COVID, but they’re not as sick as they would have been had they not gotten the vaccine.”
Montrose County’s total COVID cases since they began being recorded last year is 5,155. Eighty-three residents have died.
Don’t overlook flu risk — annual vaccine clinic coming up
COVID is not the only virus to pay attention to this season: There is also flu and it’s possible 2021 will see more cases than last year.
“I think we will have more flu this year. I think last year, with face masks, we were able to prevent a lot of those common diseases,” Gallegos said. “But with not as many people wearing masks, I think we will get more (flu cases).
Mask-use was required in indoor spaces for several months as a means of helping reduce the spread of COVID. Masks do not generally protect the wearer, but instead help prevent saliva and mucous from an infected person from passing to another.
Montrose County will again offer free flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis. Its annual drive-thru or walk-up flu vaccine clinic is slated for Nov. 9 in Montrose at the Event Center, as well as for the Basin Clinic on the West End and at the Olathe Corn Festival Park in Olathe, from 3 — 7 p.m.
This year, the county will have limited high-dose flu vaccines available for those 65 and older, also first-come, first-served. They can come during the first hour of the clinic.
People with more than four in a vehicle should use the walk-in option, as should people with children.
Shots are available for free while supplies last. Montrose County will have 1,800 doses available, plus the limited number of the high-dose shots for seniors.
River Valley Family Health Centers, The Pediatric Associates, Basin Clinic and others, including public safety agencies, are assisting the county. As well, clinic sponsors include the City of Montrose.
Further questions can be directed to 970-252-4505, or people can visit montrosefluclinic.com.
Montrose County Public Health recommends that most people get a flu vaccine. On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera took their flu jabs at the State Capitol, along with some lawmakers. They, too, recommended the vaccine.
“I’m getting the flu shot again this year because I know how important it is to protect myself and my family, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fill hospitals, and as the majority of COVID hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Getting the flu vaccine is free, quick and easy and is a crucial tool in protecting our hospital capacity,” Polis said in provided remarks.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.