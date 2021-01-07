Montrose County added seven deaths to its total over the past few weeks, according to a Tuesday Montrose County COVID-19 community update. Montrose County was notified of the deaths by a CDPHE update — the deaths are confirmed for people who have “died from COVID-19” or “died with COVID-19.”
The deaths bring the total in Montrose County to 34, and marks 13 deaths since Dec. 17. The death toll jumped from 21 to 27 from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21.
From July 14 to Dec. 17, the county recorded 10 COVID-19 related deaths.
The county added 12 additional positive cases since its last report on Monday, and the two-week positivity rate sits at 15.7%, though the county remains in orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard.
There are eight currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the report.
Pre-registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for those eligible under 1B is underway. For more information, visit montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination or call 970-252-4545 to register via phone.
Those who register will be placed on a waiting list, and with COVID-19 vaccines limited, the doses will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who registered.
Currently, Montrose County is in the early stages of Phase 1B, administering vaccines to first responders and healthcare personnel and others included in Phase 1A and those initially listed in Phase 1B before the update.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced more people would be added to Phase 1B. Those added include individuals 70 and older, teachers, state government officials, grocery store employees, postal workers and frontline journalists.
