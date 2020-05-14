Montrose County joins the line in seeking variances to state’s COVID-19 orders

Other variances

The CDPHE has granted variances to safer-at-home orders to Mesa County — upon whose variance Montrose County’s application is based — and Eagle, Rio Blanco and Sedgwick counties.

The CDPHE’s review criteria for all variance requests entail a look at the prevalence of COVID-19. Counties need to show a decline in positive cases over a two-week period; sufficient hospital capacity and key equipment availability.

Counties seeking a variance have to demonstrate how they will detect new cases and contain the threat of an outbreak, as well as explain how they can undertake testing at a level sufficient to detect any increase of cases. They must discuss how positive cases will be confirmed and monitored.

Further, variance applications must identify each restriction in the safer-at-home order for which a variance is sought, and propose alternative restrictions.