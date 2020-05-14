Montrose County joins the line in seeking variances to state’s COVID-19 orders

A local request for reduced-capacity opening of gyms, sit-down restaurants and houses of worship is headed to the state health department.
Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to seek a variance from Colorado’s safer-at-home order, issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision came after commissioners heard from health experts that the county is well-prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases, which despite concerns raised two months ago, has not occurred. Montrose County, Montrose Memorial Hospital and other partners have built capacity to the point that it is sufficient to provide life-saving care for COVID-19 patients.
The variance, if the application is granted, would be limited to allowing sit-down dining at no more than 30% of fire code capacity in restaurants; reduced-capacity gym use with cleaning and screening protocols, and resuming in-person worship at churches, again with limits on the number of people. Other provisions of the state’s orders would remain in effect.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash said, after hearing from Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health’s medical adviser, and the county’s contract pandemic specialist.
“ … It’s still here. We absolutely know it’s still here.”
Montrose County has recorded 11 deaths because of the virus, and positive cases in patients ranging in age from 1 to 96.
Since COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic, Montrose County Public Health, MMH and other partners have increased the hospital’s ICU capacity by 600 percent; established a COVID-19 unit; a surge facility; a 50-bed skilled nursing option and the ability to activate a 20-bed shelter, Adragna said.
Additionally, 150 nurses created an additional resource pool to build capacity and an additional six doctors were on call for additional rounds.
So far none of this has proved necessary, he said.
“No one died because they could not get health care (for the virus),” Adragna said.
A “surge” would mean so many COVID-19 cases at once that there would be insufficient medical resources to save the lives of all those patients. So far, the highest number of patients on ventilators at one time at MMH due to the virus is two, Adragna said.
He also said there are 72 days of testing capacity, if shipments of test kits stopped, and if MMH stopped conducting saliva-based testing. Montrose Memorial is now introducing antibody testing and 5,000 kits will be available, per Adragna.
Additionally, public health is supporting a state project to distribute smart thermometers that allow for contact-free temperature readings to be taken. Such thermometers could be given to businesses that would be required to take temperature readings as part of screening measures before admitting patrons.
Adragna acknowledged that as late as last week, he shared models showing Montrose County is not free of the virus. That has not changed, but the probability of best and worst case scenarios has, he said.
Adragna stressed that the idea behind applying for a variance isn’t to throw out the governor’s safer-at-home order, or to suggest that members of the public don’t need to wear cloth masks or practice social distancing and other precautions.
To the contrary, and as stated in the variance application, the request recognizes the success of state orders in flattening the curve of the disease, he said.
Masks, social distancing and staying home if ill, or in a high-risk category, are retained as recommendations.
Adragna said allowing limited sit-down dining, and gym and church attendance will not hamper the county’s ability to detect the virus, trace it, or care for the stricken, even if a few more cases are recorded.
Prior to voting, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen asked what happens if there is a surge.
A surge would indicate hospital capacity has been overwhelmed, Adragna said.
As in the event of other disease emergencies, Montrose County and MMH would pull on regional resources to transfer patients. Not every hospital in the state has experienced the same increase in cases at the same time, he said.
If necessary, the county would implement its existing tiered response plan and also activate non-congregate sites to care for a swell of patients.
If the county reverted to “full normalcy” as existed pre-pandemic, there is a good chance health resources would be overwhelmed, Adragna said.
“That is not what we’re asking for at this time. … We would have to drastically pull back all public health interventions for us to get into trouble,” he said.
The commissioners praised public agency partners and county staff. Commissioner Keith Caddy specifically praised Hansen for leading the board’s response to the pandemic.
“We’re in this together,” said Rash. “Our citizens need to work with us and keep this thing stamped down so it doesn’t flare up and we have to go backwards.”
Commissioners after their vote issued additional statements in a county news release, calling the application data-driven and saying people need to decide for themselves what risks they are comfortable taking.
The county’s application document spans more than 30 pages and details the way the county and its partners have met World Health Organization guidelines for transitioning to fewer restrictions. (See the May 13 Montrose Daily Press.)
The county does not know how quickly the CDPHE might make a decision, but commissioners said they hope for a quick turnaround.
As required by CDPHE, Montrose County’s application won the endorsement of public health.
It also found the favor of Montrose City Council (see related story), the Montrose Fire Protection District, MMH, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, state Sen. Don Coram and state Rep. Marc Catlin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.