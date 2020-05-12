Montrose County may seek variance to state’s COVID orders

Montrose County is considering asking for a variance to the governor’s COVID-19 safer at home order, one that would allow restaurants, gyms and churches to reopen at reduced capacity, with cleaning and safety measures in place.
County commissioners are taking up discussion of the proposed variance application Wednesday at 4 p.m. The City of Montrose is to discuss supporting the application starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meetings can be viewed remotely at cityofmontrose.org and montrosecounty.net.
If the county goes forward, the application will be submitted to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. It is pending review by multiple stakeholders.
The idea behind Montrose County’s public health orders was to prevent a surge in COVID-19 deaths due to lack of health care resources, Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health adviser and pandemic specialist, said.
Eight weeks ago, local governments were told Montrose would need 100 medical-surgical beds, alternate care sites and multiple ventilators to be able to treat all COVID-19 patients, and to prevent people from dying for want of those resources, per Adragna.
“We built all the capacity. It hasn’t been used and we’ve got the ability to transfer patients that need care. Whereas, eight weeks ago, we were told all hospitals were going to surge at the same time,” Adragna said.
Although Montrose County has recorded 11 deaths related to COVID-19, and positive cases among people from age 1 to 96, the surge projections are no longer the same.
“Our mission was first to save lives. We have built up capacity to do that. We’re at a point right now where we do not anticipate a surge that would put our community at undue risk,” Adragna said.
“By maintaining conscientious efforts to increase the ability for certain industries to operate, we could save jobs.”
The idea behind the public health orders and precautions was not to prevent everyone from contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — which is not possible — but to avoid unnecessary deaths among people who would survive with ventilators and proper care, he said.
The state’s safer at home orders replaced some provisions of earlier orders that closed all but essential businesses. The orders deemed churches and houses of worship as essential, however, because gatherings of more than 10 people were (and are) prohibited, houses of worship took to conducting services online, and sometimes, via a drive-thru set-up.
The safer at home order maintains the prohibition on large gatherings and continues to preclude in-person dining at restaurants, as well as going to gyms. However, local governments can request a variance and Montrose County appears poised to apply for one that, according to the draft variance application, is modeled after Mesa County’s.
The draft among other requests seeks clearance to restore in-person dining at up to 30-percent of fire code capacity in an establishment; allow congregants at houses of worship to return to in-person services, with limits on the numbers of people who can gather, and also allow gyms to reopen, again with limits on the number of people who can be in at the same time, with strict and detailed cleaning requirements.
“It’s not saying go back to 100 percent normal, but says let’s take a measured approach,” Adragna said.
He said the variance would also serve to make the situation consistent with other counties that have variances, like Mesa County, and thereby reduce confusion about what can be done here versus there.
“We are trying to model what is being done in Mesa County that was accepted by the CDPHE, in the spirit of consistency, but also in the higher likelihood that we could get a variance,” Adragna said.
Mesa County’s population is more than 154,000; it has had 53 positive tests (1,705 negative) and no deaths as of last report. Montrose County’s population is about 43,000; it recorded 128 positive tests as of May 11 (875 negative) and 11 deaths.
Montrose County and Montrose Memorial Hospital established a tracking model and met several times with Mesa County epidemiologists who have “opined that they do not believe Montrose will surge over the next three months,” the application states.
Modeling data by Public Health confirms the CPDHE and governor’s early intervention stopped an impending surge and flattened the curve, the application also says.
Because “100 percent of models” are flawed, the county says it will maintain public health intervention — yet, again, the past two months have shown there is good capacity built up to handle a surge even if it was not able to transfer to outside hospitals.
The county’s first confirmed case was March 16 and the highest number of positives in one day (12) was on April 2. Another 12 were reported April 10 because of a delay in processing specimens, per the application.
Nine new cases were reported May 7, but this was from targeted testing in a family that was exposed, and the testing was done to help convince that family to isolate. The next two days brought just one positive test each, with 34 and 26 negative results, respectively.
“Therefore, our expected positive rate per day is under 15 percent,” the document states.
The peak number of deaths in one day was two, on April 6. The county has an older population with a higher prevalence of medical conditions that carry a higher risk factor for the virus. Three of the 11 deaths were recorded outside of a skilled nursing facility. No COVID-19 deaths have been recorded here since April 24.
The county’s draft variance application takes note of the World Health Organization’s six criteria to consider when transitioning to reopening: virus transmission is controlled; there are sufficient health system and public health capacities in place; outbreak sites in high-vulnerability settings (such as skilled nursing) are minimized; workplace prevention measures are established; the risks of important cases are managed and communities are fully engaged.
The application spends several pages laying out the ways Montrose County and its partners have satisfied these criteria. Steps taken here include establishing a COVID unit; increasing capacity in the ICU; creating alternate care sites and working together to mitigate outbreaks.
Existing public health guidance measures would continue if the variance was granted, including for businesses and other activity already permitted. Continued measures include social distancing; encouraging those 65 and older or others in high risk categories to stay home; promoting the use of cloth masks; having those who are ill isolate and contact health care providers, and quarantine if exposed, and frequent handwashing.
“We still need to maintain interventions,” Adragna said. That includes members of the public continuing to wear masks when out, and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet when possible.
“At the end of the day, this (variance) is really a minor modification,” he said.
Residents must also understand they are taking a risk by going to a restaurant, a gym, or to a church building, he said: “The virus is still here.”
The county must demonstrate how it will mitigate the risk of the virus being brought in from outside communities, whose residents may want to come here for a restaurant meal or a church service, for example.
However, the proposed variance does not recommend non-essential travel, Adragna said.
“It is not a ‘Welcome to Montrose’ sign,” he said.
Montrose County additionally must continue to evaluate the situation as state orders change, too, he said.
“Montrose County is taking a measured approach. We didn’t apply (for the variance) on the first day,” Adragna said.
“We believe we are making a data-based evaluation while considering the needs of our community, and we don’t want to unnecessarily injure jobs and business owners, but we also need to prevent the unnecessary deaths of our family members, neighbors and community members.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.