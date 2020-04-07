YOUR COVID-19 UPDATE: Death toll rises

A 64-year-old man has died due to COVID-19, becoming the third confirmed death because of the virus in Montrose County, Dr. Joe Adragna said, during a community briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, a 61-year-old woman in a care facility died because of the disease and Monday, the county announced the death of a 72-year-old man, also of COVID-19. Both had underlying health conditions.

