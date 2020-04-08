Superintendent Stephen Schiell announced Wednesday via Facebook live video that Montrose County School District is ending in-person instruction on the campuses for the remaining two months of the academic year due to COVID-19.
Working with the district’s leadership team and school board, Schiell made the decision to end face-to-face classroom instruction to keep staff, students and the community safe.
“We’re going to be stopping face-to-face learning and we’ll be doing that for the remainder of the year,” Schiell said. “This is another way we can do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Schiell said the district’s decision to cancel in-person instruction was reached through collaboration with local, county and state health officials. Based on models and predictions, health officials are still expecting to see the peak in coronavirus cases in late April, which is when Gov. Jared Polis’ extended stay-at-home order expires. Polis extended the order until April 26.
“We can’t ask Montrose County School students and staff to physically congregate while COVID-19 is creating positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as we reach the apex sometime later this month or early this May.”
The district staff are working to build a strong instructional model for remote learning throughout the pandemic and closure.
“Montrose County School District would rather pour energy, resources and time into making sure parents and students are supported for remote learning for the remainder of this school year versus one or two weeks of in-person instruction that may further risk the health and safety of our community."
While staff and students will not return to the classrooms this school year, Schiell said learning will still take place as the district launches phase 2 of their distance learning plan on Monday, April 13.
“We understand the burden this puts on our students, parents and families, but it is a fight we will all win together as one county, state and nation,” he said. “We are deeply committed to remote learning as we transition to a home-based instructional model for the remainder of the semester.”
Understanding the anxiety students and families may face during this transition, Schiell emphasized that remote learning is not a one or two week process and should be taken seriously.
“This is not a blow-off time,” he said.
At this time, the district has not canceled or replaced graduation ceremonies. Schiell said the district will try to select a day later in the summer to hold graduation, prior to seniors leaving for college or their careers.
“We’re going to try to pick a time later in July or early August hopefully,” Schiell said. “We will announce those plans as soon as we can in the next few weeks.”
The commencement ceremonies will be dependent upon what happens with the coronavirus, but the district will communicate those details as they become available.
For staff and students who need to gather personal items from their classrooms and lockers, the district will distribute a plan prior to the end of the school year.
The elementary schools will still hold packet and tablet pick-ups next week for students. During the pick-up, families will learn how those items will be returned.
Schiell also encourages parents to contact their teachers or principal if they have not heard from their student’s teacher regarding assignments.
Meal service will also continue throughout the end of the school year for students. The meals include lunch and breakfast for the following day.
“Monday through Friday, those meals will continue for our students at no cost,” he said.
MCSD is one of nearly 20 school districts across the Western Slope cancelling school. Gunnison Watershed School District also canceled in-person instruction for the remainder of the year. Other school districts closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year include Denver, Jefferson, Windsor, Adams, Littleton, Cherry Creek, Weld, Sheridan and Boulder counties.
On March 13, Montrose County School District stopped in-person learning due to the coronavirus.
“School will look differently over the next two months, but nothing will ever change how much our teachers and staff care for students,” Schiell said. “Stay healthy and have a good rest of your school year."
