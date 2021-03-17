Montrose County, state launch next phase of COVID vaccines

Staff Report
With the state of Colorado moving into the next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations, Montrose County urges those who are eligible for Phase 1B.4 to sign up.
Montrose County will host a clinic with single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on March 20, the day after the state moves to Phase 1B.4. People in the preceding phases are also eligible to sign up.
Although the county’s online form asks people to confirm they are eligible under 1B.3 or previous phases, that is because the form was created before 1B.4 was announced, a spokeswoman explained, urging people who are eligible to go ahead and sign up.
People who are eligible under the new phase include people 50 and older and frontline essential workers in such fields as public transit, food/restaurant, manufacturing, the postal service, faith leaders, adults who received a placebo during clinical trials and also those ages 16 — 49 who have an eligible high-risk condition. For a full eligibility list, and to register for the clinic, visit montrosecountyjic.com. Those who need assistance in making an appointment or who need a booster shot can call 970-252-4545, option 1.
Appointments are first-come, first-served and when all slots are taken, the clinic is full.
As per the last available update, published March 12, there had been 12 new cases since March 5 and the county positivity rate was 2.4%; it has dropped on the state’s risk assessment dial to level blue or “caution.” As of March 12, 54 COVID deaths were recorded for Montrose County.
Of 38,523 tests, 33,037 were negative; 3,251 cases had been confirmed overall.
Between Dec. 22, 2020 and March 11, Montrose County Public Health and its partners received 15,900 doses and administered 14,313. These numbers do not necessarily include vaccines administered at health care sites, pharmacies, nursing homes and similar facilities.
Food service employees now have an option for at-home, rapid coronavirus testing.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the expansion of the Binax At-Home rapid testing program to food services employees. This expansion to food services workers builds on the program’s February launch for use by PK-12 grade teachers, school administrators, early childhood educators, and other student-facing staff in Colorado schools.
The Binax At-Home program allows eligible individuals to order free testing kits to their homes and test themselves for COVID-19 under the guidance of a telehealth proctor.
“Our main priority continues to be keeping Coloradans safe and healthy. Rapid, At-Home Binax tests are another tool to mitigate the virus while the vaccine rollout continues,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander, for CDPHE, in a news release.
“Food services employees continue to report to work every day and play a huge role in getting our economy back on track. We are confident that these tests will help keep our restaurants open and our food services workers safe.”
The industry is pleased to have an additional tool available, Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said.
“We hope the Binax At-Home program, in combination with vaccine distribution to restaurant workers, can help create a clear path to safely welcoming Colorado’s communities back into restaurants at full capacity,” she said.
“Binax At-Home is a simple and convenient way to get COVID-19 tests into the hands of eligible Coloradans,” added Sarah Hamma, deputy director for COVID testing at CDHPE. “Making testing accessible through this program is critical to help prevent widespread exposure to COVID-19 and will help keep all of us safer and healthier.”
Food service employees can enroll in the program by filling out a Google Form which verifies their employer and their email address. Once applicants are approved, they will receive an email from CDPHE detailing how they can order their own free testing kit, delivered directly to their homes via Amazon. From there, individuals will schedule a telehealth appointment for instruction on how to administer the test via the NAVICA App. Test kits contain six tests, which recipients can use to test themselves every five days. Users are eligible to order their next Binax At-Home testing kit 20 days after their previous order.
Testing kits are free to the user. CDPHE partners withAmazon and eMed on the Binax At-Home partnership.
For more information visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
