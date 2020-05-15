Montrose County tells vaccine company to base HQ decision on off-airport cargo route

A Telluride company working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that hopes to base operations in Montrose would have to start without direct airport access, because securing that access will take time, Montrose County commissioners said.
In a letter Wednesday, they informed COVAXX co-founder Lou Reese that although no zoning regulations preclude him from opening shop at 1 Creative Place, the company will need approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Homeland Security to have direct access to the adjacent Montrose Regional Airport, via a through-the-fence, or lease purchase agreement.
Given the amount of time involved in those processes, and the timeline Reese is working with, he was advised to base his purchasing decision “on operating from the location as it is, with shipping and receiving conducted in the same manner as other area businesses.”
Reese was not immediately available for comment on the county’s letter.
COVAXX, a subsidiary of United Biomedical Group, in April put in an offer to buy 1 Creative Place for more than $12.3 million. The company wants to ship vaccines, tests and components, while also continuing other vaccine development; its principals told Montrose County commissioners that there will not be live viruses or biohazards at the site.
Reese in April told commissioners he hoped for direct access to the airport so the company can offload equipment and products directly at the facility instead of having to unload shipments once they land, transport them to cargo vehicles, then drive them off airport, and to the gates of 1 Creative Place.
Although the airport is county property, 1 Creative Place falls under city zoning. COVAXX’s proposed use is allowed under that zoning.
The commissioner’s Wednesday letter states COVAXX does not need permits or approvals from the county in order to buy the property.
“Additionally, you may also begin shipping air freight from Montrose Regional Airport by utilizing the existing shipping gate located at the intersection of Airport Road and Airport Terminal Road,” the letter adds, instructing Reese to have his shipping contractors contact airport administration to facilitate immediate shipping capabilities.
However: “Your requests to create new access, construction and lease agreements with the airport are a separate matter. Federal agency review and approvals are required, which cannot be obtained within the timeframe you have requested.”
Reese in April said COVAXX was not trying to create a situation of urgency for commissioners, but that he has incentive offers in Texas to pursue, so he wanted an indication of whether the county would allow or facilitate on-airport access.
The federal approvals necessary for what COVAXX hopes to do will likely come with delays, the commissioners’ letter said. They reiterated that COVAXX would require a ramp for aircraft loading and offloading and said the building is within the object-free area for the airport’s taxiway.
COVAXX estimated being able to add several well-paying jobs to Montrose, ones that could potentially offset the job losses coming from the impending closure of the Russell Stover candy factory next year.
COVAXX previously presented information to the City of Montrose although, again, it does not require additional permits from the city to open at 1 Creative Place, because it conforms with allowed zoning uses.
That information states the site will manufacture antibody tests and vaccines for COVID-19, as well as diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, allergies, migraines and cardiovascular diseases.
“The technology is based on synthetic peptides and do not pose biohazard risks. We don’t work with biohazards and we won’t. That’s not our business,” the fact sheet provided to the city states.
The manufacturing processes use relatively small amounts of chemicals and generate relatively small amounts of waste, compared with other industrial processes, the fact sheet also says, adding that the company does not work with infectious pathogens.
Any hazardous waste products will be stored in specially designed containers before being taken to a specialist chemical waste company. COVAXX’s New York facility already sends commercial waste to Veolia, which has an office about 250 miles from Montrose in Henderson.
Liquid chemicals used in manufacturing also will be stored in specialized containers, housed in dedicated warehouse areas. These are transferred via a specifically designed piping system, maintained to pharmaceutical grade manufacturing standards. The estimated volume of waste chemicals is about six barrels of liquid waste a week.
Thank you Katharhynn for a well-written explanation of the business plan for COVAXX. I still would like to know how to create a vaccine without using a "live virus" in the laboratory. Maybe Mr. Reese could offer a layman's explanation for that.
Thanks again for the informative article. Sharyn Bennett
