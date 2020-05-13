Montrose County's COVID-19 variance application heads to the state

Montrose County commissioners, with backing from the City of Montrose and the heads of public safety agencies and Montrose Memorial Hospital, are moving forward in applying for a variance to Colorado’s safer-at-home orders.
The state order was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and replaces a previous, more restrictive stay-home order.
Commissioners voted Wednesday afternoon to seek a limited variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which would allow for some sit-down dining, limited gym use by patrons, and in-person worship in church buildings, again with limits on the number of people who could be in the building at the same time.
Public health experts said the county and hospital are well equipped to handle a surge in medical cases associated with COVID-19 and that care capacity is built to a point that it can provide life-saving care to patients.
Other provisions of state orders would remain in effect, including social distancing, wearing a cloth mask in public and high-risk people staying home as much as possible.
Montrose County does not know when CDPHE might issue a decision on the application, but is hopeful for a quick turnaround.
See the full coverage of the county’s vote to proceed with a variance application, and Montrose City Council’s decision to support the application, in Thursday’s Montrose Daily Press.
