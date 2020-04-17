In the two weeks since the Montrose Community Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund was created, it has benefited 13 local nonprofit organizations to the tune of $49,000.
The fund aims to provide funds to those organizations affected by the COVID-19 closure and stay-at-home orders.
Though 13 nonprofits have been aided by the fund, the Montrose Community Foundation stressed that doesn’t mean the organizations have acquired all the funding they need to stay operational and to help the community.
Pending further funding, the MCF hopes to give out $25,000 each week through May.
“As each week passes, the stay-at-home requirements are putting exponential strains on individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits in our community. Week by week we hope to address the needs of our residents served by our nonprofit organizations through this emergency relief fund,” said Sara Plumhoff, executive director of the Montrose Community Foundation. “This fund can only continue to support the greater Montrose community each week, through the kindness and generosity of our community.”
An anonymous donor has also agreed to match 50 cents for every dollar, up to $50,000 in matching grants, for the Emergency Relief Fund. Those matching dollars will happen for all donations raised between April 1 and May 30. This means $100,000 needs to be raised in order to unlock an additional $50,000 additional matching funds.
Some local businesses and community members who have already donated include:
Alpine Bank of Montrose, Black Hills Energy, Montrose Women’s Association, San Juan Healthcare Foundation have donated to the Montrose Emergency Relief Fund. Donations from individuals have ranged from $5-$5,000, and an anonymous donor helped jumpstart the fund with a $10,000 donation. The Morgridge Family Foundation also granted $20,000 to support efforts in the greater Montrose community.
HOW TO DONATE: Contributions to the Montrose Emergency Relief Fund can be made on the Montrose Community Foundation website: www.montrosecf.org, via PayPal’s support a charity function, and by mail. Institutions, companies, private foundations and other funders are encouraged to contribute to the Fund. All donations are considered a charitable contribution and MCF is not collecting administrative fees to manage this fund. One hundred percent (100%) of funds received will be distributed directly into the community. Checks should be made out to Montrose Community Foundation, PO Box 3020, Montrose, Colorado 81402. If donors have questions about donations of securities or other assets, they should call 970-249-3900.
HOW TO APPLY FOR A GRANT: The Montrose Emergency Relief Fund grant application is accessible on www.MontroseCF.org. Nonprofit organizations and other groups that might be eligible to receive a grant from the Montrose Emergency Relief Fund can apply for a grant at this time. The application process will be quick and straightforward. For more information please email grants.montrosecf@gmail.com.
INDIVIDUALS WHO NEED HELP: The Montrose Emergency Relief Fund is for nonprofit organizations on the frontlines of helping individuals in need and vulnerable groups & communities. Community members, households and individuals in need of assistance should visit the City of Montrose website for a list of resources: https://www.cityofmontrose.org/731/COVID-19-Information or send an email to montrosecommunityfoundation@gmail.com.
