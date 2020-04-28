Physical distancing guidelines due to COVID-19 may have closed Montrose Regional Library’s doors, but it isn’t stalling the library’s ability to serve the community.
Books and other library items are making their way to homes across the county as the Montrose Regional Library tries something new amid the COVID-19 pandemic — contactless home delivery with the Outreach Van.
“We wanted a way to keep our staff and patrons as safe as possible and still provide library services,” Library Director Paul Paladino said.
Library staff will deliver books and CDs, items the community would normally check out. Puppets, however, won’t be available for check out as they would be difficult to disinfect once returned, Paladino said.
The library staffers brainstormed a few ways on how and when they could serve the community during this time. Although the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis was lifted Monday, the new safer at home guidelines still limit public gatherings to 10 or fewer people. But, staff came up with a way that would bring the library to the community, so to speak.
“Basically, I was looking for a way we could provide library services during the COVID pandemic, and looking for a way to do it safely,” Paladino said. “Home delivery appears to be the safest way we can do that.”
With one driver and one delivery courier, there will be two staff members in the van at a time. Items will be placed in a brown paper bag and dropped off in front of the patrons’ home. Patrons must give verbal verification that someone will be home to receive the delivery or items will not be left without verification.
Patron and staff safety is of priority, of course. The library is quarantining all items for at least 72 hours. Each item will then be washed with a diluted bleach solution. Library staff are wearing protective equipment — gloves, aprons, and masks — when handling any library materials.
Although this is the first time the library will experiment with a delivery system, it has used the van to reach closed populations such as nursing homes, or to extend outreach to schools.
After some time, home delivery seemed like the logical solution to combat a new situation that breeds new demands.
“What we can do is we can take books people order, and we can put them in a paper bag and go out to their house, put the paper bag on the porch, and deliver it to them and that way people are still staying at home and staying safer, and staff is as safe as possible too,” Paladino said.
Since the new system was announced on the library’s Facebook page, the community has been quick to start placing requests online.
“We’ve gotten quite a few requests so far,” Paladino said. “We’ve been trying to communicate to people through our website, answering people’s questions over the phone and answering emails. The response has been really popular. People are starting to put things on hold.”
The staff, too, is excited to serve the community after the lengthy hiatus.
“They’re really excited,” Paladino said. “This is brand new to them and they’re excited to see how it goes and to be doing stuff for the community again.”
The library was set to deploy the new system today. Paladino mentioned the library is not taking returns at this time to avoid potential contamination by mixing deliveries with returns and to maintain contactless delivery, quarantine methods. Patrons can hold 10 items (per address) at a time, and will hold them for at least a month, Paladino said.
Although the book drop is still closed, Paladino expects it to reopen in the next few weeks.
Items will be delivered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holds can be placed through the MRLD online catalog, by calling 970-249-9656, or sending an email to montroselibrarykids@gmail.com.
