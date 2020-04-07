New Black Canyon superintendent takes helm amid pandemic

Deanna Greco had hoped to stay when she took the post as acting superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
That was back in December, when she stepped in following the retirement of Superintendent Bruce Noble. Last week, Greco secured the spot permanently, when National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced her selection as superintendent. Her new post, which includes supervising the superintendent of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, officially began Tuesday, April 7.
Greco said her decision to stay was a “no-brainer,” because she had lived in Colorado previously and was itching for the opportunity to come back.
Although she is excited, a lot has changed since December, and she is now navigating the park and national recreation area through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re facing a lot of changes. We understand people really want to get out. A lot of people have cabin fever. I’m one of them,” Greco said.
“But we’ve got to adhere to the public health orders. We’re trying to make accessible what we have but also manage from the standpoint of emergency services, not overtaxing them.”
Greco said the park cannot have situations that endanger staff and the public.
Black Canyon’s visitor center, restrooms and facilities are closed, as is South Rim Road beyond the visitor center, the latter, out of concern that emergency services might not be available for those who run into difficulty in the canyon.
“It’s something we’re very concerned about,” Greco said.
The North Rim road and all trails on the North Rim are closed; the inner canyon and all routes and trails going into it from either rim are also closed, as are campgrounds.
The park and national recreation area straddle portions of Gunnison County, which has been hard hit by the virus. Officials there are asking that only people from Gunnison County recreate in the county, to reduce the potential for exposure.
As well, Montrose County and the state of Colorado have public health orders in place aimed at reducing the spread. A statewide stay-home order is in effect and although it allows for outdoor recreation, Gov. Jared Polis has said people should not be heading long distances into small mountain communities to take their exercise.
Black Canyon and Curecanti are not offering services outside of visitor protection or resource protection. Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal reservoirs, along with the Gunnison River from Riverway to the Lake City Bridge are closed to boating until at least April 30; after that time, the closures will be reevaluated.
Campgrounds and the Elk Creek Visitor Center, and all restroom facilities, are closed.
The river and reservoirs are open for bank fishing and trails remain open — again, however, all recreation sites within Gunnison County are only open to residents of that county.
The public is reminded that all fishing equipment, including waders, must be free of aquatic invasive species, and clean and dry, before users enter the river or a reservoir. The public is also reminded that rescue and emergency resources are extremely limited.
The park itself is not closed down completely, Greco said.
“We are trying to leave open what we can to give people options for getting some air and some exercise,” she said.
Greco reiterated that people can still fish from the shoreline and use trails; however, boat ramps are closed because there is not sufficient staff to conduct necessary aquatic nuisance species inspections.
These inspections are mandatory for boaters, so no water craft may be launched at this time.
The Black Canyon and Curencanti have ongoing maintenance backlogs that are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Something like this, the COVID and having these stand down and stay-at-home orders, make it a little more complicated. We’re planning to try to move forward. It’s going to be a lot of work to do,” Greco said.
Staff has been reduced per National Park Service policy and as many staffers as possible are working remotely to reduce the risk, and also to limit co-mingling the employees who live in Gunnison and Montrose counties because there are multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases in both.
The park is moving ahead with seasonal hires for now, especially with law enforcement positions, Greco said.
“We’re trying to make sure we can implement that safely and get them into housing in a situation where they’re not exposed,” Greco said.
The park is in unchartered territory because of the pandemic. “It’s definitely a challenge of my lifetime,” she said.
But challenge isn’t the only thing she sees.
“I think there are tremendous opportunities. One thing in this is, we’re seeing that folks are exploring other parts of the park because they are trying to get away from the crowds. There are other areas and trails that don’t usually see a lot of use,” Greco said.
Greco has more than 25 years of experience in federal land management agencies. She was most recently the chief of planning and resource stewardship at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Greco also served as the acting superintendent there, as well as at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Georgia and was the physical science program manager at Grand Canyon National Park.
She was a geologist at the NPS Geological Resources Division in Colorado, the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon, and was a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in California.
“Deanna has shown great leadership and dedication to these parks (Black Canyon and Curecanti) during her acting role as superintendent,” Reynolds said in a provided statement. “Her professionalism, collaborative style and extensive background in land management make her a great asset to the team.”
Greco enjoys cycling and skiing. Her husband, John, and dog, Shakey, join her in Colorado.
“I’m super excited to be here. I’ve been most impressed with both communities, Montrose and Gunnison, and the passion and love for both parks,” she said.
“I’m excited to get to know more people in the community. I’m happy to be back in Colorado.”
