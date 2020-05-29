Thursday was a day of celebration as Northbrook Villas as staff members celebrated seniors’ graduation from Montrose High School with a community parade.
Driving around in golf carts and vehicles, staff rang cow bells and blew air horns while cheering for the 15 graduates.
Prior to the parade, the staff decorated the front lawns of each of the graduates’ houses with a sign and balloons. Vanessa Bell, the community manager, informed the villas’ residents of the occasion weeks in advance, so they could show their support. Bell said the idea was extended across the Ascentia company, which owns similar communities across the country.
“Most people who come into our office, because everything we do is online, even before COVID, and don’t know how to use a computer,” she said. “People normally have phones or tablets and we thought what an amazing idea to be able to give them something, so if they’re going to college they could use it and if you’re going into the workforce you need to be able to make a resume.”
The 15 graduates received HP Google Chromebooks as well as a thank you card as the staff visited each residence.
“It was something that was presented to our CEO and he said absolutely,” she said. “They shipped us the signs and balloons and basically told us to do whatever we wanted to celebrate the graduates in our community.”
Eric Gutierrez was one of the graduates celebrated Thursday. He said he found out about the celebration three weeks prior when the Villas management sent out fliers.
“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “I was shocked when they said they would give us a laptop. I think it’s wonderful and I’m glad to receive it.”
Gutierrez is planning to attend college and pursue a degree in engineering.
“This laptop is going to come in handy with me going to college because it will help me write my essays and has software for my engineering classes.”
The graduates did not know they were receiving a laptop until the staff arrived at their homes and presented them with a gift.
“I didn’t expect anything,” Gutierrez said. “When they came up and congratulated me, they handed me the box and said it’s a laptop. I was shocked.”
Lidia Cruz said this year’s graduation was not what she expected, but she is grateful for the community’s support, especially within the Northbrook Villas.
“It feels really good being recognized again,” Cruz said. “I could use (the laptop) for college.”
Yesenia Faudoa also appreciated the recognition given the impact COVID-19 had on their graduation.
“It felt good since we didn’t get our ceremony,” she said. “It’s better because I feel special now and that it’s not just one person because we all get celebrated.”
After receiving her gift, Faudoa said a laptop was just what she had been asking her parents for and now she had one.
“I was so excited because I had been wanting one,” Faudoa said. “Now I can focus on college because I’m planning on going to online college. I really love it.”
Faudoa encouraged her classmates to stay strong and “it’s not what we wanted, but at least we finished school. Just keep going on your path you want to go to.”
Bell said the Chromebooks will give the graduates opportunities to achieve their goals with programs capable of helping them with college coursework or applying for jobs.
“Honestly, I felt like we were giving them an opportunity,” she said. “We have a lot of different demographics here and it’s just an opportunity to give somebody a gift that they wouldn’t have money to go out and buy on their own brings you a lot of joy.”
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and the digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.