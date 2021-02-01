MCSD releases instruction plan for 2020-21 school year

Playing on the Northside Elementary School playground will look different this fall as the school district works with public health official and state leaders to develop a safe contingency plan for schools to hold in-person instruction amid COVID-19.

 (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

Northside Elementary School will temporarily transition to remote learning due to the increase of student and staff COVID-positive cases and lack of substitute staff coverage, Montrose County School District announced on Monday. 

In-person instruction will resume on Feb. 10. The district will offer free COVID testing to any symptomatic Northside staff, student or family member later this week.

Custodial staff will perform a deep cleaning and sanitation of the campus through the remote transition, the district said, before the return of in-person instruction. 

As of Monday there were 208 staff and students in quarantine, with a two-week cumulative incidence of 29 (12 staff, 17 students). The district has reported 337 confirmed cases since Aug. 27. 

To view the MCSD COVID-19 Dashboard, visit www.mcsd.org

The temporary transition to remote learning comes as Olathe Middle/High School closed in-person classes due to the discovery of asbestos in one of the buildings. 

Tags

Load comments