Officers shift arrest, response strategies during pandemic

Local law enforcement agencies are taking steps to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Montrose County Jail, as well as steps to protect officers from becoming infected.
For the jail, that means not only enhanced cleaning and screening methods upon intake, but keeping the inmate population lower to begin with. When possible, deputies and other officers whose agencies use the jail are issuing summonses, rather than making arrests.
“We’re just trying to reduce the inmate population in Montrose County. It’s as low as it’s been, to my knowledge, in the last year and three months,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“We predict it will probably go down into the 40s within the next two weeks.”
The jail used to house an average of 90 to 100 inmates per day, but on Thursday, was down to 67 and six of them were being housed at other facilities in the state, such as mental health treatment facilities. Three inmates were in special holding cells and one was in special housing, while 32 were in the general population pod; nine in maximum security and nine in the female pod. The jail also holds seven inmates with “trusty” (trustworthy) status because of exceptional behavior.
A closed population like a jail is at high risk for an outbreak of the novel coronavirus-19, or COVID-19, because the close quarters and influx and outflow of inmates and staff mean the virus could spread rapidly.
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued guidance to law enforcement agencies and sheriffs’ offices. He asked agencies to issue warnings or summons instead of arrests, as long as public safety is not at risk.
Polis also recommended taking precautions when interacting with the public, and told sheriff’s offices that operate jails to implement social distancing among inmates and staff, when possible; to suspend all visitation and to make sure no more than 10 people are in the same place at a given time.
Separately, the County Sheriffs of Colorado also furnished guidance for jails. Polis said this guidance should be followed to the extent that it is more stringent than his own.
Lillard had already suspended visitation and was already increasing sanitation of the facility, as well as having deputies in protective gear screen inmates prior to booking. These practices continue, as do greater limits on administrative access to the jail facility.
The MCSO is also working with Chief District Judge J. Steven Patrick and the District Attorney’s Office to help make sure inmates that can be safely released are released. Such inmates include those who were being held on municipal warrants or certain misdemeanors.
“We are not releasing any class-1, 2 or 3 felons. We are not releasing dangerous people,” Lillard said.
The Montrose Police Department has agreed to limit the arrests it makes to violent felonies, public safety crimes and statutorily mandated arrests for domestic violence and protection order violations; Chief Blaine Hall said the agreement was made prior to the governor’s guidance.
“We already had those procedures in place. That’s to ensure we don’t introduce this virus into a closed population like a jail. That is a very serious concern,” Hall said.
The police department is acting in accordance with the city’s Tier 4 disaster response plan. Hall said steps are being taken to limit human-to-human contact between officers and the public and that while officers continue to respond to crashes, in-progress crimes and life-safety incidents, less urgent matters may be handled by phone. The MPD has also halted its vehicle identification number inspections and is not sending officers for civil standby requests.
“We were doing these things before the governor came out with his guidance. But we’re fully available for taking reports for all criminal offenses,” Hall said.
When officers do respond to homes in person, they will ask questions “at the doorway” to make sure they are not entering where someone has symptoms of COVID-19. When making arrests, they wear masks, gloves and eye protection; Lillard said his deputies do, as well.
“We’re doing everything in our power to keep the virus out of the Montrose County Jail,” Lillard said.
The COVID-19 pandemic presents a challenging time for law enforcement, first responders and the medical field, in part because supplies of personal protective gear are limited, Hall said. Montrose is set to receive some supplies from the national strategic stockpile, he also said.
“But I think as the situation grows, finding the appropriate personal protective gear will be more challenging,” Hall said.”
He reiterated the experts’ advice to practice good hygiene and social distancing — staying at least 6 feet away from others, to the extent possible. As well, people should bear in mind Polis’ order Wednesday to stay at home for all but essential work and medical activity, or essential errands like grocery shopping, and outdoor exercise.
“We are well prepared, but we need to make sure we continue to practice social distancing, hand-washing and really take the guidance and the executive orders from the governor’s office very seriously,” Hall said.
“We have to stop the spread of this virus and flatten the curve to ensure the hospital system has enough beds for our critical care patients.”
Although the MPD would rather handle policing activities differently, it is altering its operations to reduce the chance of spreading the virus and overwhelming the medical resources available to address it.
“This is a community effort. We’ve got to tackle this issue together,” Hall said. On Friday, he again urged the public to stay home as much as possible. (See related story.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.