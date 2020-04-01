Montrose County and Montrose Memorial Hospital have shifted to a private lab for quicker COVID-19 test results, while local medical providers continue working together to prepare for a potential surge in virus patients.
The county has reported 14 positive tests of more than 286 administered with 134 pending, including some of those taken earlier this month with the help of the Colorado National Guard.
Montrose resident Doreen Dwyer was one of the patients tested at the Guard’s temporary site. In a voicemail to the Montrose Daily Press Tuesday, Dwyer reported she is negative for the virus, but she is still struggling with a severe case of pneumonia that affected her ability to speak.
“I’m so, so relieved,” Dwyer said.
Dr. Joe Adragna, who on Monday explained testing in Montrose County is occurring at a higher ratio than the state ratio, on Tuesday acknowledged people are frustrated by the turnaround time on tests. Adragna, the medical adviser for Montrose County Public Health, said officials now expect the results that are outstanding from the Guard testing to come in at the end of the week.
The county, hospital and other medical partners continue to work toward preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the hospital, although it is not experiencing surge conditions at this time.
Larry Peeters, Montrose Memorial Hospital’s chief clinical officer, said during a Tuesday livestream update that the hospital has established a COVID-19 unit for 20 patients, with surge plans to accommodate more than 30, if necessary. Beds in ICU have increased from eight to 14 and there are also additional beds in the medical-surgical unit.
Peters said the COVID-19 unit is stocked with medical and cleaning supplies, with ventilators, and there is single-entry, single-exit. A critical care resource pool of local physicians is ready to back up the hospital team, Peters said.
He reiterated that people who are experiencing symptoms (such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing) should call their health care providers for further direction and not just head in to their doctors’ offices.
As previously reported, Adragna said the partners have been working with long term care facilities to develop alternatee care sites for patients who are recovering, but who no longer require hospital care. Building such capacity will free up beds for the sickest of patients.
Adragna also applauded MMH for devising a way to test three people by using the contents of a single test kit, and in a way that does not degrade the process.
All test specimens collected are being routed through Montrose Memorial Hospital, which last week found a private lab capable of returning results within 48 hours.
The hospital and county health are able to share the information.
Montrose County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Communicable Disease Specialist Lisa Gallegos is able to then conduct the necessary contact tracing for patients whose results are positive. She contacts the patient to obtain information about where they have been, and with whom they have been in contact within the previous two weeks. She then reaches out to everyone on that list to see who has symptoms.
“The most important thing is to self-monitor at home and make sure they are not going out,” she said, during the Tuesday update. As well, people should maintain good hygiene.
“Are you able to answer that question — where you have been and who you have been around? … We really are pushing that you follow the rules right now,” Gallegos said.
All speakers on Tuesday hammered home the importance of not going out unless it is absolutely necessary and of keeping a 6-foot distance from others when they do, to the extent that it’s possible.
That cuts the spread of the virus. The fewer patients that need hospital care at a time, the less strain there is on resources.
“Our best weapon in this is you,” Adragna said.
The community is stepping up in a number of ways, officials said Tuesday, but isn’t always hitting the mark when it comes to the behaviors that reduce transmission risks.
Matt Jenkins of the Montrose County School District said he is concerned about continued reports of younger children continuing to go on playdates or visit community playgrounds, while older kids are not adhering to state restrictions that limit larger gatherings.
People need to stay home, Jenkins said.
Assistant Montrose City Manager Ann Morgenthaler reiterated the city’s availability by phone and online, as well as the need to practice social distancing.
Although the state’s stay-at-home order allows for outdoor exercise, people need to stay 6 feet apart when they are outside, as well as utilize trails and sidewalks close to home, she said. Leash your dogs, she added, pass people on walkways single-file, and don’t share sports equipment.
State Rep. Marc Catlin said he was proud of the way the community has stepped up to help each other and that residents must depend on each other. That means following instructions for distancing and hygiene, even if they sound strange, he said.
“But we know that we are accomplishing what was set out. We are finding a way to blunt the (spread). Our goal is to keep our neighbors, friends and relatives safe,” the Montrose Republican said.
“We really need to make sure we take this seriously,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said, after thanking those who are helping her and others sew masks for medical providers. “I know people are sick and tired of hearing it, and getting cabin fever, but we will not be able to flatten the curve in this state if you don’t.
“This is not a joke. Do not think this is an overreaction to this virus.”
For local government information pertaining to COVID-19, visit CityofMontrose.org/COVID19 or MontroseCounty.net/COVID19.
