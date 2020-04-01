Katie Abel is a 2009 graduate of Montrose High School. She was an excellent student and basketball player.
The daughter of John and Nancy Abel owners of Abel’s Ace. It was no surprise that Katie would go on and excel in whatever career she would choose.
After graduating from Northern Colorado University, Katie started her career at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas, where President Kennedy was taken when he was shot.
Now Katie is an ICU Critical Care Nurse at St Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado.
She’s on the frontline in the coronavirus battle.
This weekend her Facebook post came across my timeline. My heart sank as I read it.
Here’s Katie’s post:
I haven’t said much about it, but everyone keeps asking and it’s getting more real by the day. So here’s COVID-19 from an ICU nurse perspective.
It’s not the only disease out there. Our hospital was full before this pandemic even began.
Now we are being flooded with “rule-out” patients because the testing centers are overwhelmed and it takes DAYS to get results.
What exactly does this mean?
People who are suspected of having the coronavirus, based off multiple different criteria, are admitted and isolated from literally everyone (because they can’t have visitors) in a hospital room for 5-6 days waiting for their results.
We are using the little PPE (personal protective equipment) that we have to take care of those patients and then if the test results come back negative, then cool.
That was all for nothing. But there’s no better way to do it right now. Which makes no sense when we are the country we say we are. We can be doing so much better right now and it hurts.
It started with people stealing our masks and other PPE (are you kidding me?!?! That still floors me!). Grow up.
And now, we are on backorder for everything like N95s and gowns with no new shipments in sight, so the CDC changes the precautions from airborne to droplet. Right. Ok. So we are all supposed to believe that we are safe walking into these rooms and getting all up in their body fluids and faces?! We are healthcare professionals. Pretty sure none of us are that stupid, but good effort there guys.
The only time we are allowed to wear N95 masks and goggles and gowns (the correct and SAFE PPE), is when we are doing any aerosolized procedures (intubation, extubation, NGT/OGT, popping a patient off the vent circuit to travel, etc). But this is on all patients. Doesn’t matter whether they are COVID-19 rule outs or not.
Ok, trying to be safe. Sounds like we are getting somewhere. BUT THEN, for any of you who are familiar with ventilators, we use them in the ICU, right? And most of these patients that are being admitted to the ICU have lung problems that are requiring ventilation (and most with high vent settings mind you.)
So, if you’re familiar, you know that vent circuits pop off all the time when the pressure inside gets too high, like say, during a big cough. Boom!
Positive pressure all over that room exploding air particles far beyond 6 feet. And what kind of masks do we get to wear in the ICU while taking care of ventilated patients? Regular surgical masks. The ones that don’t keep you safe from airborne organisms. Which is what this virus was until we started running out of PPE nationwide. I’m gonna keep repeating myself with that one. It was airborne UNTIL WE RAN OUT.
So how are we supposed to feel safe? We are nurses. We signed up to help people and we knew there were risks to that on any given day. But now we are being failed and we are expected to not care and just go to work and do our job like we would any other day. That hurts. I can’t even begin to tell you how high emotions are running among all of us. Tears are shed on a daily basis and it hurts to see your fellow co-workers so terrified to be there.
Am I scared to take these patients? Yes. (I’m scared to bring it home to my boyfriend more than anything). But, I’m healthy and I feel like I would be ok if I ended up contracting it. Is that a for sure thing? No. But I could die in a car accident any given day and that still doesn’t keep me from getting into my Jeep.
JUST GIVE ME THE RIGHT EQUIPMENT TO DO IT. Just give us the protection we need and stop changing the regulations to what sounds good and is convenient and making it sound like it’s ok. Because it’s not. It’s not even close to ok. Take care of those taking care of you. There aren’t enough of us in this world, and I can guarantee there are going to be far less after this is all said and done.
Katie has always been a hard charger in everything she does. Ask those who she played with and against on the basketball court. Now she’s full throttle on the frontline of a war against an enemy we can’t see. An enemy who doesn’t care who we are or what we do for a living. And for those who are putting their patient’s needs ahead of their own safety, thank you feels inadequate.
