Colorado schools will remain closed through at least April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday.
During a news conference, Polis said the extension of school closures was not an April Fool’s Day joke as the state follows federal recommendations.
“This is no joke,” Polis said. “This is not an April 1 or April Fool’s Day event. This is a very serious pandemic.”
Private and public schools were previously set to resume on April 17 after the closure went into effect on March 23.
As state officials predict patients infected with the coronavirus to peak between April and July, Polis said it is important to contain the pandemic.
“We need to move forward with how we can best contain this crisis, save lives and ensure people can go back to earning a living as quickly as possible,” he said.
Since issuing school closures, districts have quickly implemented remote learning strategies to meet the needs of students. During the press conference, Polis ensured patrons students will not fall behind in their academics because of the coronavirus. Still, Polis said he was confident some schools will remain closed past April 30.
Following the announcement, Montrose County School District announced on Facebook that all Montrose and Olathe schools would remain closed through April 30 as directed by the governor.
With the remainder of the school year still in limbo, other states have closed their doors through the academic year. According to Education Week, schools in Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, Virginia and Alabama are closed until the 2020-2021 academic year.
As for the state’s stay-at-home order, Polis said he is waiting to make a decision about whether to extend it. The order is set to expire on April 11.
“We are going to look at the science and data in real time to see when that can roll off,” he said. “It’s not a call we are going to make on April 1.”
Colorado has roughly 3,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases, although health officials warn about more people being infected with the disease. Statewide, more than 600 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, which has caused more than 80 deaths.
Three factors state officials are watching for before allow Coloradoans to return to a new normal. The first looks at when will the viral spread be under control, rather than spreading exponentially. The second factor is building the state’s medical surge capacity to treat those who are sick, so medical professionals can save lives. Third, the state is looking at how they can resolve the supply chain issues.
