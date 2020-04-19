Senator wants tougher penalties for scammers exploiting pandemic

Predators see the COVID-19 pandemic as another opportunity for fraud and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner wants penalties for such scams increased.
Gardner, R-Colorado, under proposed legislation, wants the Federal Trade Commission’s penalties for false advertising during the pandemic to be increased to a $50,000 fine and/or up to a year in jail. The current fine is up to $5,000 and the max jail time is six months. Gardner’s proposed legislation, the Combating Egregious Advertising through Sentencing Enhancement Act, would also up the penalty for repeat offenses by making them a felony and subjecting offenders to up fines of up to $250,000 and jail time of up to five years.
The CEASE Act “will increase dramatically penalties for those who attempt to use fraud to take advantage of the health emergency and the programs we established,” Gardner said in an April 17 call with reporters.
Gardner is proposing the act after hearing from constituents who reported receiving calls from a Florida company that wanted a fee to connect them to lenders, he said. But it’s not necessary to go that route. “You can call the lender,” Gardner said.
Although the Florida company could have been a legitimate business, the offered services may have struck some constituents as suspect, he indicated.
“It’s borderline fraud when you’re presenting yourself as guaranteeing a loan when you’re not a lender,” the senator said.
He also told people to be wary of mail and other solicitations from entities representing themselves as providing services they are not actually qualified to perform.
“The safest thing to do is for people to contact a lender with questions and not rely on a third party,” Gardner said, also warning of robocalls, fake charities and phishing emails invoking the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Among scams flagged by the FTC:
• Texts, emails or calls about checks from the government;
• Online offers for vaccines and home test kits; there are no proven products that treat or prevent the disease;
• Robocalls pitching such services as low-price insurance to work at home schemes;
• Emails purporting to be from public health agencies
• Requests for donations in cash, gift cards or wire transfers. Visit ftc.gov/charity for more information.
Gardner and others are also pushing for more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. The program authorized $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to make payroll during the pandemic, with caps based on average monthly payroll costs from last year, plus 25 percent.
The U.S. Treasury Department previously said it anticipated high levels of applications, and money for the program, administered through the Small Business Administration, ran dry last week.
Gardner, with U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis, on April 16 wrote Senate leadership seeking a replenishment of funds, as well as modifications to cover more businesses.
The program’s funding needs “refilled immediately,” Gardner said Friday.
The joint letter seeks an increase in program appropriations and loan amounts to four times the average monthly payroll for businesses that have hemorrhaged revenue because of the public health emergency. The senators and governor also want a boost in the amount that can be spent on non-payroll expenses.
The sought-for expansion of eligibility includes smaller agricultural producers who employ people under the H-2A visa program, so that their payroll expenses can count for loan forgiveness purposes.
Other expansions the politicians seek include allowing more rural health care providers to participate in the program, and more exceptions to the 500-employee limit for the program.
The letter further notes that the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act “has been oversubscribed,” causing the fund to deplete and the Small Business Administration to limit advances.
Borrowers “simply cannot wait for weeks for approval on minimal advances,” the letter states.
The letter also makes a pitch for more funds for state, local and tribal governments.
“Lastly, we are deeply disturbed by the severe deprivation so many families are experiencing, manifested in scenes of hours-long lines at food banks across the country,” Gardner, Bennet and Polis wrote, asking for Supplemental Nutrition Program benefits (food stamps) to be increased by 15 percent until the crisis has passed and the economy has returned to pre-crisis conditions.
Gardner offered a measured answer April 17, when a reporter asked about growing calls to reopen the economy.
“I want to make sure the economy opens, but we have to make sure we’re following health experts as we do it,” he said. “The American people are ready to go back to work, but they also want to make sure this emergency is addressed.”
Workers and customers’ concerns about COVID-19 will likely remain when commerce reopens and those concerns could make them reluctant to participate, Gardner indicated.
“A strong economy needs strong confidence,” he said, also touting Main Street America. “Main Street needs to succeed, too. … We don’t succeed in Colorado without a successful Main Street.”
Gardner also addressed questions concerning stimulus payments being made directly to taxpayers. He said about 80 million Americans have received the payments, although many others are waiting for the money to appear in their accounts and those who will be receiving paper checks face potentially longer waits.
Gardner said officials knew issuing paper checks would take more time than electronic deposits and that the IRS is only able to process a certain number of the checks per day. Efforts are being made to get the agency to pump out more, he said.
“It is going to be a rolling time period. It could be a matter of some time before they get to everyone,” Gardner said.
He referred people to irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment to check the status of their relief payments. People may receive a message stating “payment status not available” and should click on the link for frequently asked questions for further information.
The IRS urges taxpayers to keep scams in mind: the agency will not call, text, email or contact people on social media seeking personal or bank account information, even with respect to the economic impact payments. People should also be wary of emails with attachment or links that purport to contain special information about the payments or tax refunds.
