SOS: COVID-19 shows need for mail-in elections

Other states should follow Colorado’s established lead when it comes to holding an election in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.
The novel coronavirus-2019 had by Friday claimed the lives of 112 Coloradans, including at least one Montrose resident. The state is under a stay-home order, with many businesses closed.
But the right to vote does not go away because of a pandemic, Griswold said in a Thursday night teleconference. “In times like these, I think it’s extremely important to make sure we are protecting our democracy,” she said.
Colorado has a mail-in ballot system. Because of that, the state is prepared to conduct elections even during a pandemic, Griswold said, calling on other states to implement mail-ballot elections and for the federal government to support those efforts.
Her office is working with other states to craft a bill for a national mail-in election, but it is important for a federal mail-in ballot bill to get it right, Griswold also said.
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said a one-size-fits-all national bill would be problematic, unless it replicates Colorado’s system. Each state would want different provisions and that could make managing an election harder, she said. However, Colorado is the state to mimic when it comes to increasing voter access by mail, Guynes also said.
“I think the Colorado system is amazing. If other states would adopt our system and copy that exactly, I am for that. If every state would adopt a mail-ballot plan and basically copy Colorado, that would be the thing to do,” the clerk said.
“Mail-ballot is much more voter-friendly; it’s much more clerk-friendly. We can start doing signature verification, can start bringing election judges in instead of being slammed with everything on Election Day.”
The COVID-19 pandemic spurred public health orders for social distancing and not leaving home unless absolutely necessary.
Despite this, Griswold said she is confident that the state primary elections coming up June 30 will resemble any other election in the state, where roughly 95 percent of people vote by mail-in ballot.
Guynes said that in Montrose County during the March presidential primary election, only about 2 percent of those who cast a ballot did so at a voter service center in person.
She is also confident in the election. “It will happen whether it is simply a mail-ballot or like it’s been for a long time. It’s the Legislature and Secretary of State that have to make a temporary change of law and rules and then they (would) have to implement that, make it known to us and then we do what they’ve decided,” Guynes said, referring to any change that might temporarily halt in-person voting because of COVID-19.
For now, she must proceed as if people will still be able to come in person to vote on a machine. Each machine would be sanitized between uses, she said.
The state is working with counties on the safe processing of ballots election workers will be collecting and tabulating, Griswold said. It has established a process for strict social distancing at polling locations, as well.
“We’ll have to make a point to make our teams of judges spread out more. We have a little bit of room we can use,” Guynes said. “We have the availability to spread out in other rooms that have cameras, also. We would do that. We would space our judges out.
“I’m confident we have the setup that we could do that where we need to. In our offices, our staff is already spread out enough.”
The clerk and recorder’s office is closed to public foot traffic, except for by appointment for business that simply cannot be conducted by phone or internet. When someone visits, staffers immediately disinfect the station where the person has visited, and they are maintaining a 6-foot distance between themselves and coworkers, Guynes said.
Griswold reported that about a third of states have reached out to Colorado for advice on holding mail-in elections and that although it may sound like a herculean undertaking, “it’s not like we’re starting from zero.”
The federal stimulus funding recently passed into law included $400 million earmarked for the expansion of a mail-in ballot system, she also said.
“There needs to be more money for other states to rapidly expand in time for the November election,” said Griswold, adding that all citizens, not just Coloradans, need access to the upcoming presidential election.
“The idea that your constitutional right to pick who is the leader of the free world … would change once you leave across a state line is not true. … We need to make sure every citizen has the same rights we do,” Griswold said.
“Voters should not have to choose between voting and keeping themselves safe.”
Guynes expressed a similar view. “Voting rights don’t stop because of a pandemic,” she said.
State residents can check their voter registration, or register to vote at govotecolorado.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.