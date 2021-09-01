State mandates COVID shots for hospital employees; other health care workers

One week after community and staff protests at Montrose Memorial Hospital, the Colorado Board of Health has mandated COVID-19 shots for employees, taking the decision out of the hospital’s local board of directors’ hands.
“On a first look, it looks like it’s a mandate essentially, for the hospital,” said Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. Board President Kjersten Davis. (MMHI is the not-for-profit corporation that operates MMH.)
“It looks pretty clear it is a similar mandate that we have in place for flu vaccines where an institution, in this case, the hospital, has to vaccinate all employees, with the exception of medical opt-outs and religious opt-outs. I’m not sure right now what room there is for any other kind of opt-out.”
In issuing an emergency order after a two-hour meeting Monday, Aug. 30, the State Board of Health required vaccines for those employed at health care facilities that are statutorily under its oversight authority.
That category of facilities includes general hospitals, as well as places like nursing homes, assisted living, surgical centers and community mental health centers. The state board in announcing the new requirement said it does not have authority over individual health care practitioners or certain settings where patients seek medical care, such as primary care offices and urgent care locations.
The COVID-19 shot is also required for employees of state-run 24/7 health care facilities and those who interact with vulnerable patients. All state employees have until Sept. 20 to verify their vaccination status or they must undergo testing twice a week.
“At this time, approximately 30% of the healthcare workforce remain unvaccinated,” the State Board of Health’s announcement reads.
“With the rise in the delta variant and increased stress on the healthcare system, ensuring that all workers in licensed healthcare facilities are vaccinated is one of the most effective means the state can take to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the most at-risk Coloradans and end this ongoing pandemic.”
Because the COVID vaccine was not a previous requirement, Montrose Memorial Hospital does not currently have a count of how many of its roughly 720 employees have had the shot, Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin said. Hospitals are required to begin reporting their staff vaccination rates in October.
The MMHI board didn’t have a vaccine mandate as a discussion point when, last week, dozens of hospital employees attended its meeting to speak about the COVID shots while a large crowd stood outside of the hospital in a peaceful rally to protest any such mandate.
Those who spoke to MMHI objected to an ultimatum forcing them to pick between remaining employed and a vaccine they didn’t feel had been adequately tested, or feared was unsafe.
One phlebotomist said in a letter read on her behalf that she had suffered a severe, adverse reaction to the shot and another worker spoke of higher than average miscarriages.
Since that time, the hospital has provided data showing the number of miscarriages — spontaneous pregnancy loss before the 20th week — that presented at MMH. There were 44 between January and July this year. In 2020, that number was 32 and in 2019, the number was 54, while in 2018, it was 52.
The data did not include where the patients were from and the hospital also did not have data as to the number of pregnancies in the Montrose community during the January — July period.
Not everyone who spoke at the MMHI’s Aug. 23 meeting was opposed to a vaccine mandate. Dr. Matthew Cotham said he expected the state to soon issue a mandate and suggested getting ahead of that. Additionally, he said, the bulk of COVID admissions to the hospital between the beginning of July and Aug. 17 were of unvaccinated patients: 22 of 27. Four of the COVID admissions had been vaccinated; all were older adults in their 80s, he said, and the status of the remaining patient was not known.
Some of those who previously spoke against a vaccine mandate for hospital employees highlighted staffing. They did not want the hospital to drive away dedicated, hardworking staff by requiring a COVID shot.
“We always have a worry with staffing levels,” Davis said. “We’re having trouble right now filling positions and we’re hoping this doesn’t make people walk out. It is a state mandate. People who are leaving because of this mandate, it’s going to be hard for them to find a job in this state in a similar institution.”
Board Vice President Dr. Mary Vader is also aware some staff might choose to leave MMH because of the state’s mandate.
“We didn’t really have plans to mandate it (as a board). So, they may resign. I hope not. They’re very valued employees,” she said.
“We have that same mandate for the flu vaccine; 98% of our staff last year got the flu vaccine. We kind of hope they honor this mandate because they are good employees.”
The hospital informed employees of the state’s decision in a letter Tuesday.
“Since the state Board of Health has authority to enact and enforce regulations over all licensed health care facilities including hospitals, therefore, we must comply with the ruling. This rule is similar to the state’s mandate for the flu shot for health care providers,” the letter states.
All workers, support staff and direct contractors have to have their first COVID shot by Sept. 30 and the second one no later than Oct. 31. Booster shots will be required if they are recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
The hospital has established a group that is “combing through” the regulations and working out the details, with an eye to providing employees with more information as soon as possible.
“You have all heroically cared for our friends and family throughout the pandemic and we acknowledge and thank you for all that you continue to do,” the letter says.
“We understand the topic of the vaccine mandate is a very sensitive and polarizing topic. Please continue to be kind, understanding and compassionate to people’s feelings and beliefs as we continue to work through this together.”
The board continues working with MMH leadership in investigating other concerns staff members raised at the Aug. 23 meeting, Davis said.
“There definitely were some issues that needed addressed and we have an action plan in place to address the attitude and acceptance of differing opinions,” she said.
Employees had reported rudeness from other staff members who disagreed with them about the vaccine and alleged a physician had expressed “joy” when an unvaccinated COVID patient died.
Davis said the board has not so far been able to confirm the report, however, hospital leadership and Emergency Department administration are talking with personnel and trying to address such issues to create a better work environment, regardless people’s view on the vaccine, Davis said.
The “silver lining” was being able to hear directly from employees about what they face day-to-day, Davis also said.
The State Board of Health will convene in October to consider the rule in its regular session.
Several people either sent in comments or participated in the Monday hearing via Zoom.
“Mandating this as part of licensure will have a significant negative impact on the health care system,” Courtney Zwetsch wrote.
“It is likely that thousands of health care workers will lose their license if this passes. The state of Colorado will lose health care providers with years of experience, specialists in various fields and will not be able to keep up with the demand placed on the system because there won’t be enough workers to staff the number of beds that hospitals have.”
Asked nurse Patti Schneeberger: “what’s your plan when thousands lose their jobs or walk away from their health care job?”
Multiple pages of comments sent to the state board were in the same vein. Several who wrote in opposition cited personal freedom and fears of government control.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Colorado, however, wrote in favor of the vaccine rule for health care staff, noting that children under 12 cannot take the shot, so it is important to have rules that will protect them and other vulnerable people.
And Dr. Jenny Bajaj, chief medical officer for UCHealth Medical Group, wrote “in strong support” of vaccinations for health care workers. “It is of the utmost importance that we protect our patients who come to us expecting a safe, welcoming experience and peace of mind,” her letter states.
“We believe that health care workers should be vaccinated,” the Colorado Medical Society wrote. “That conviction is centered in the clinical evidence that has shown that vaccines are safe and effective at substantially reducing the risks of becoming infected, spreading the virus to others and becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19.”
State Board of Health President Patricia Hammon said that body is mandated not only to protect the people of Colorado, but also to heed scientific evidence. She said she was disturbed about new variants being seen — as well concerned about the amount of misinformation she was hearing.
“I also have huge concerns about mandates. I have huge concerns about staffing problems, but I think this is a direction we absolutely need to go in,” Hammon said Monday, just before the State Board of Health approved the emergency mandate on a 6-1 vote.
Vader reiterated she hopes MMH does not lose staff over the mandate.
“It’s (resignation) a personal choice, but I hope not,” Vader said. “I saw how they worked through the pandemic, all of them, not just nurses. It seems like they would kind of understand why the state is requesting this and hang in there with us.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
