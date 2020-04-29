A San Miguel County resident wants the federal court to find that Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order issued in the wake of the declared COVID-19 pandemic violates the U.S. Constitution.
Glenn Raleigh contends the order — since replaced by a less restrictive “safer at home” order — served to make peaceful assembly and the pursuit of happiness illegal, in effect banning living a normal, everyday life.
In addition to having the order declared unconstitutional, Raleigh in an April 7 motion asks the U.S. District Court to find that it discriminates against him and “certain classes of people who cannot do business, travel freely or enjoy the benefits of being in a free republic.”
A response had not been filed as of Tuesday. The case was assigned to a U.S. magistrate on April 9.
Raleigh on Tuesday said he’s had trouble getting his suit served because the state is shut down. Polis’ new safer at home order does not change his position, he said.
“I’m doubling down,” said Raleigh, who is also part of a suit against San Miguel County over its COVID-19 health orders.
“We’ve got to protect our constitution. It’s what it comes down to,” he said.
Raleigh in his federal complaint said he “does not mean to minimize the severity and urgency of the coronavirus pandemic,” but that the exigencies surrounding it do not justify changes in how people live their lives and go about their business.
He argues Polis’ order in effect incarcerated Coloradans without due process, a violation of the Fifth and 14th Amendments. The order allegedly violates the equal protection clause by exempting some businesses from the provisions of the order, but causing others to close in an arbitrary and capricious manner.
As a result of having to “abide by the edicts of an arbitrary person or panel to tell him what is critical for him and what is not,” Raleigh was unable to see a chiropractor.
“This (having to abide by arbitrary edicts) is not liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is tyranny,” the complaint states.
The “actual and threatened” enforcement of the orders violates the U.S. and Colorado constitutions, Raleigh also argues. Because of the order, and its directive to local public health entities, Raleigh said he and others were unable to seek redress of grievance against a “totalitarian assault” on their rights without risking arrests, fines of up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.
Raleigh said the order further injured him, because it was keeping potential buyers for his property away and local San Miguel County health orders have barred out-of-county visitors.
“This is a form of taking without compensation,” the complaint says. He was further unable to buy other properties from real estate agents who did not want to violate the orders by showing homes. (The safer at home order now in effect allows in-person showings.)
“Defendants’ acts of prohibiting free use of the state and instead ordering the plaintiff to stay at home forecloses any ability to do the business of life and enjoy the freedoms provided by the Constitution,” Raleigh argues.
“To do the normal acts of living like purchasing from stores that are now ordered closed, free association with others, walking down the street without fear of recrimination or arrest, is an aberrant tyrannical attack on every person in the United States. This draconian order prohibits law-abiding individuals from the free flow of activity and could stand as a perpetual bar on the constitutional rights, as is evident by the (order’s) extensions.”
State and local governments’ power does not extend to closing “the channels of commerce and distribution by which people obtain what each and every person personally deems as necessary for their pursuit of happiness,” Raleigh also said in the complaint.
Emergencies have constitutional limits, his suit earlier says: “It would not justify a prior restraint on speech, (or) a suspension of the right to vote. Just the same, it does not justify a ban on any aspects of the Constitution.”
The stay-home order urged Coloradans to only leave home for essential duties, like buying food, obtaining medical care, and outdoor exercise. It ordered several types of businesses deemed non-essential to close. The restrictions were slightly relaxed by Polis’ new safer at home order, under which certain non-essential businesses are being allowed to phase in reopening.
People are still encouraged to wear cloth masks when they are in public places; to recreate no more than 10 miles from home, and to maintain a physical distance from others of at least 6 feet when possible. People 65 and older are strongly urged to remain at home.
Counties are permitted to have stricter orders in place and can apply for a waiver to enact looser ones.
Many state residents have chafed at the restrictions, including on constitutional grounds. The past two weekends, people in Montrose and in communities throughout the state gathered to protest the earlier order. Such protests are on firm legal footing, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
“The attorney general has great confidence that the governor’s office has preceded in a legally justified way during the COVID-19 crisis,” a spokesman for Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said last week, in response to questions about the protests.
Raleigh’s suit is not the only to be filed against Polis.
U.S. District Court on April 19 rejected a Denver man’s request for an injunction of the orders. The court found that although plaintiff Michael Lawrence suffered real and significant hardships, including lost wages and the inability to take Communion, he did not clear the necessary legal hurdles for the court to grant his requested injunction, which was denied.
A preliminary injunction is an extraordinary remedy. To succeed, those seeking one must show likelihood of success on the merits; that they will suffer irreparable injury that, without the injunction, outweighs injury to the opposing party, and that the sought-after injunction is not adverse to the public’s interest, the order in Lawrence v. Polis states.
Polis’ stay-home order “while onerous and subject to legitimate debate, represent the reasonable judgment of the governor, the Denver mayor and respective public health departments of the state and city, based on the information currently available, as to what measure are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and protect the public health,” the court found.
“These are the individuals and entities who have been empowered by the voters of Colorado and their representatives to make such decisions in emergencies.”
The court also said that the Church in Colorado had canceled in-person Mass before the state’s stay-at-home orders were issued, so Lawrence could not link the alleged harm to his religious liberties to the state order.
