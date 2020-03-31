With 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montrose County as of Monday, and other results pending, Montrose Memorial Hospital is preparing for an influx of coronavirus patients. Local groups in the community are sewing masks, and another group is now looking to collect donations.
Phoebe Benziger brought together a group of women who are camped next to the old gym at Montrose High School. Those in the community who have extra medical supplies at home, are welcome to bring their supplies to the group.
Benziger developed the idea nearly a week ago after she kept receiving donations at her home.
“I’ve received a lot of stuff at home, and some people have dropped off [supplies] at the hospital and county already,” Benziger said. “But we just want to catch people who don’t have that option or don’t know that option.”
So far, the group has received masks and gloves. All the supplies they receive will stay in the gym for 72 hours. That way, if the virus is on the supplies, the 72 hour period will help eliminate the virus from those surfaces.
A shortage of supplies isn’t new to the community. It’s the case for many communities around the world. Any effort to donate or contribute is vital to the cause, Benziger said.
“Unfortunately, I got more calls of people that needed stuff than people that had stuff, and that kind of is reflective of where we’re at,” Benziger said. “I’ve gotten calls from nursing homes and other places that have said, ‘we need some N95 masks’. I hope that we got so much that we can help them with that.”
The first place the supplies are headed will be the hospital. The hospital will then resterilize the supplies.
Some of the supplies have not been used or opened — they are sterilized and in good condition.
There are two bins where the supplies go, one for masks and one for gloves. Other supplies are accommodated in certain bins where appropriate.
Helping Benziger in the effort to collect supplies are Sherry Trujillo, Phyllis Wiesner, and Kristy Barrett.
To maintain safety, they keep a safe distance while waiting for arrivals, and each wear masks and gloves for their protection.
Benziger hopes their efforts can continue next week. If the few days go well, the plan is to come back and collect more donations.
“If it’s warranted, we’ll do it again next week. At this level, we can go get it too.”
If you have any medical supplies that you wish to donate, you can head to Montrose High School on 600 S. Selig Ave. The group plans to be there Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. next to the old gym parking lot, also next to the baseball field. Enter off Townsend Avenue.
