Looking to build up Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, and hopeful of replicating successes seen in other states, the state on Tuesday sweetened the pot: Using CARES Act money that would otherwise go to advertising to promote vaccines, it announced five drawings for $1 million, each.
All residents 18 and older who are vaccinated with at least one dose will be automatically entered in the drawings, which will be held June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25 and July 7.
Residents are entered once they have had a dose, so those who aren’t vaccinated before the first drawing will still have a chance for subsequent drawings. (Being vaccinated for at least a few days prior to the next upcoming drawing helps assure eligibility.)
Additionally, the state will soon announce details on scholarship prizes for residents ages 12 — 17 who are vaccinated.
“Coloradans are powering the comeback every day, by being vaccinated,” Gov. Jared Polis said, in announcing the sweepstakes “Comeback Cash,” in partnership with the Colorado Department of Revenue, Colorado Lottery and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The chance to win $1 million is all possible “simply by taking the sensible step of being vaccinated,” said Polis.
He said about 58.5% of Coloradans had received at least their first dose as of Tuesday and 51.5% of them were fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate for 12- to 17-year-olds in the state stood at about 20% Tuesday, Polis said.
Since about 2.5 million residents have been vaccinated, the odds of winning one of the five big prizes was about 1 in 500,000 as of Tuesday, he also said, noting those odds are better than Powerball.
In Montrose County, an estimated 25,870 people (not all of whom are necessarily county residents) have received a vaccine, according to the county’s numbers, most recently updated May 14.
In a bid to up vaccination rates, Colorado looked to Ohio, which offered a similar type of drawing in hopes of overcoming vaccine reluctance there. It based its latest initiative on Maryland’s procedures and also designed the drawing in consultation with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
“We have seen this kind of drawing work in states like Ohio, where they saw a surge in interest … we expect we’ll see the same thing here,” the governor said.
Although the Colorado Lottery is helping with the drawing, Colorado Comeback is not itself a lottery, Polis told reporters during his announcement.
Colorado Lottery is only generating random numbers for the drawing, which are assigned to those who received a vaccine.
Entry is automatic.
All enrolled vaccine providers are required by law to report the doses they give to the Colorado Immunization Information System, a CDPHE official said. Along with that information comes demographics, including addresses and, when provided, phone numbers. The data themselves remain confidential; the only information provided is how the CDPHE can contact the winners whose randomized numbers are drawn.
Personal health information will not be disclosed.
In order to collect, winners meet all eligibility requirements and must agree to be identified as the winners, because the point of the campaign is to promote vaccine awareness.
People whose numbers are drawn can decline to provide the required documentation and releases to the CDPHE and therefore, turn down the opportunity to collect their prize.
Those vaccinated through Indian Health Services are also included and eligible for the drawings.
A few people are ineligible: Administrators of the Colorado Immunization Information System; Colorado Lottery employees who are conducting the drawing; auditors certifying the drawing; the senior director of the Colorado Lottery — as well as Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera.
Polis said the CARES Act money funding the five drawings will be more effectively spent by incentivizing vaccines than by advertising and promoting the importance of getting the shot — and although taxes must be paid on winnings, the money is disbursed in a lump sum.
“This is $1 million in cash on the barrel you can use today,” Polis said, touting the effectiveness of the approved vaccines.
“Rather than gambling on getting COVID, let’s take a chance on winning $1 million. That’s a good risk, not a bad risk,” he said.
For more information, visit ColoradoComebackCash.com.
