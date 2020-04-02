COVID-19 has impacted the world in various ways. There’s talk about how it’s impacted our daily lives physically and how it impacts our routines and the many things we look forward to, like a new movie release or a baseball game on Sunday night.
Mental health is part of that discussion, too.
As creatures of habit, many lives have been disrupted. Unemployment is sweeping across the country, leaving an unstable structure for millions.
To worry is normal. But staying positive during uncertain times is important, too, says Tom Bender, licensed professional counselor.
“If you happen to be living with your loved ones and everybody is clear, remember to have some fun,” Bender said. “We don’t want to give every aspect of our lives to this thing.”
Deborah Westervelt, a licensed therapist in Montrose with 31 years of experience, has an idea.
“Continue to connect with friends and loved ones,” she said. “Try to get out and take a walk and do the things that you were able to do at a safe distance. Try as much as possible to continue self-caring.”
Although therapy is considered essential, the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Polis can present a different dynamic if therapists choose to hold sessions remotely for the safety of their families and their patients.
“I just moved to a home office last week, and I moved my clients that were not used to using televideo platforms and introduced them to it,” Westervelt said. “I did some test runs to get people used to it. That seems to be working well.”
The adjustment to online has taken some getting used to for Holly Speaks, a registered psychotherapist.
“For most of my clients, they were hesitant to transition,” she said, “so we’re coming up with creative solutions.
“The Veterans Administration has been doing telehealth for years, so there are studies that show it's just as effective as in-person therapy. There is an extra effort, yes, that we have to work a little harder when it’s done on telehealth, but it’s just as effective.”
Bender has offices in Paonia and Montrose. Although he’s offered video sessions for three years and is comfortable with the medium, he acknowledges there is a difference.
“It doesn’t quite beat the immediacy of face to face, being in the same room, but it works well. I think the trick as a therapist is to make sure I’m staying present and not getting distracted because I’m on a computer screen.
“If people are feeling heard and seen, I believe it’s working for them as well.”
Telephone sessions are something patients can utilize if they don’t have internet access, Westervelt said.
Like most schools, going digital has been the focus as physical distancing measures stay in place. But as more people stay at home for extended periods of time and read daily updates on the coronavirus, there’s a heightened chance of experiencing anxiety and depression.
“Of course this situation has definitely impacted people because the information that we’re getting changes,” Westervelt said. “New information impacts mood and anxiety, especially for those susceptible to depression.”
Speaks advises picking certain times in the day to view the news so that there isn’t a feeling of being overwhelmed.
“We’re also encouraging people to find reliable news sources like the World Health Organization or the CDC,” Speaks said. “Pick good times. Maybe pick 20 minutes in the morning, 20 minutes around dinner time so you are still feeling informed, but you’re not feeling overwhelmed with the information, and it’s not taking over your day.”
Bender agrees.
“Stay informed, but not obsessed. If all I’m doing is reading about corona(virus) all day, anybody is going to freak out. Make sure that we are staying safe and taking precautions.”
Westervelt knows it’s important to stay informed, though, and if possible, continue to have structure in life.
“I've advised folks to be informed and have a steady diet. Right now I think people are better staying at home. It's really important to have some structure to your day. Try to build in things that you're able to do and create some type of routine.”
With layoffs and unemployment impacting the income of many families, pro bono work is something Westervelt is considering and believes may be necessary with so many unknowns.
“I think right now for people that are in healthcare and behavioral health, we need to be flexible,” she said. “Offer some pro bono services too. Volunteer some time.”
That includes insurance, too. People may not have the ability to afford their providers. Westervelt indicated right now is a time to be flexible and understand it.
Bender is offering lower rates for self-pay clients during this time, and usually offers one free pro bono hour per week.
“It’s really a good time to have faith,” Bender said. “Faith in ourselves, faith in life to say, ‘OK, we’re going to get through this,’ and to get through it we need to be responsible and take precautions and wash our hands. This is not going to last forever.”
Speaks wrote a letter to her clients in which she acknowledged the rollercoaster of emotions that are likely present. But those emotions are normal, she said, and Speaks encouraged clients to follow their values so they can be part of their motivation moving forward.
For those on the frontline during this time, like healthcare professionals, first responders and grocery store employees, it’s a daily battle.
Jennifer Silacci, who’s been in private practice for 15 years and currently resides in Boulder, started a site to help give a platform to those facing that daily battle. Silacci gathered licensed, insured therapists around the country who agreed to reduce their fees and started coronavirusonlinetherapy.com, where those who are doing their part daily can receive free or low-fee online therapy sessions.
