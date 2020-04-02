Virus Outbreak Colorado

Colorado National Guard medical personnel perform coronavirus test on a motorist at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Montrose County Public Health reported 27 total positive cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, as of Thursday evening, an increase of 12 from Wednesday's report. 

As of Thursday, there have been 325 tests administered in the county. The results from the National Guard testing at the Montrose County Event Center last month have resulted in 73 negative, one positive and four inconclusive that are being re-tested. 

There are still 72 pending tests in the county, and there have been a total of 222 negative tests overall, including the National Guard tests. 

The additional positives, all in self-isolation and none hospitalized, are: 

An 88-year-old male.

A 44-year-old female.

A 53-year-old male.

A 63-year-old female. 

A 76-year-old female.

A 43-year-old female. 

A 49-year-old female. 

A 57-year-old female.

A 96-year-old male. 

A 23-year-old female. 

A 73-year-old male.

A 48-year-old female. 

Montrose County has also received information of younger students getting together for playdates and socialization. The county is reminding people to practice physical and social distancing. 

The county is also reminding people not to consume chloroquine phosphate or anything else not prescribed by a health care profession. It could kill you. 

Tags

Load comments