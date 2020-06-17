Tribute to Aviation canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill in the world. Promotion ends May 21st

The Colorado Tribute to Aviation is the latest annual event to canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions and related public health concerns.

The tribute typically brings dozens of military, vintage and private aircraft to Montrose Regional Airport.

It also brings in thousands of eager spectators and current state restrictions prohibit large gatherings of that size. Although the tribute takes place in September, planning and logistics take many months.

Montrose Regional Airport has been following local, state and national guidelines and the tribute’s planning team had hoped the event could proceed in some fashion, however, that will not be possible.

"The safety of our supporters, volunteers, and participants is our top priority. Unfortunately, it has become apparent we will not be able to proceed given restrictions on an event of this size,” said Lloyd Arnold, Montrose Regional Airport Director of Aviation, in a news release.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, vendors, volunteers and fans for their continued support. On behalf of Montrose Regional Airport and the Colorado Tribute to Aviation, we wish everyone and their families the very best of health during these difficult times.”

“We wanted to provide our community with an event to look forward to, but unfortunately that’s not an option at this time,” said Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash.

“This is a signature event for not only the airport, but the entire Western Slope and canceling was not an easy decision.”

The Colorado Tribute to Aviation’s mission each year is to provide a free community event that is a safe, family-oriented, and educational while highlighting aviation and Montrose Regional Airport’s capabilities.

Despite this year’s cancellation, organizers are already working on planning for the 2021 event and working to make it even more memorable for aviation enthusiasts and the public alike. At this time, the Colorado Tribute to Aviation is scheduled at Montrose Regional Airport Sept. 18 and 19, 2021.

For updated information, visit www.tributetoaviation.com.