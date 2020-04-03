At least one death from COVID-19 has been confirmed in Montrose County, with a local assisted living center confirming the fatality was a patient, and also saying another resident may have died because of the virus.
Montrose County Coroner Dr. Thomas Canfield confirmed on Friday a 61-year-old woman, who had been receiving care for underlying health conditions for an extended period, died due to COVID-19.
San Juan Living Center’s spokeswoman, Anneliese Impink said Friday two residents at the facility had died because of COVID-19, although Canfield said that is not the case: there has been only one COVID-19 death here to-date.
“Unfortunately, this week we had two residents at the center pass as a result of COVID-19,” Impink said in an email.
“The health and safety of our residents and our staff is our top priority. We are working diligently to take heightened precautions and to adhere to the protocol outlined by the CDC, and working closely with our local health department to prevent exposure to protect all our residents and staff at the center.”
Additional information about the center’s response, and whether residents had been tested, could not be immediately confirmed.
Canfield said that although there may have been positive tests among residents at San Juan Living Center, only one person has died because of COVID-19. He said it is possible for people to test positive for the virus, yet die from unrelated conditions.
Canfield said he had determined the second San Juan Living Center death this week was due to an ongoing issue, which he could not disclose because of privacy laws.
In response to a followup question, Impink said the information she had provided was “confirmed by the center.”
Canfield said people should not withdraw patients from long-term care facilities. Those facilities have isolation procedures, and there is a shortage of other places patients from them can go.
If they have been exposed to the virus, moving them could also contribute to community spread.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lists 27 “outbreaks” at residential and non-hospital health care facilities. The Montrose Daily Press contacted the CDPHE to check if any other Montrose County facilities were among these; that information was not able to be provided Friday evening.
The confirmed Montrose County death, of the 61-year-old, remains under investigation by the coroner and Montrose County Public Health.
"We are deeply saddened by the news that we've dreaded since the earliest days of this pandemic,” said Montrose County Public Health Medical Adviser Dr. Joseph Adragna, in a news release. "Our thoughts are with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory.”
County officials on Friday strongly reiterated that people need to take the virus seriously and practice social distancing, along with good hygiene. Of the 27 Montrose County cases that had been confirmed as of 6 p.m. Friday, many were the result of community spread — exposure from others in public places or homes.
“It is incredibly important that we work to maintain social and physical distance,” Montrose County Media Katie Yergensen said. “This is not something that we can do alone. This is a community effort. We need our entire community to adhere to (safety) guidelines.”
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday told state residents to wear cloth masks outside of their homes. People also need to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others and practice frequent handwashing.
“Wear a mask in public and try to limit exposure and contacts. This is going to take the entire community to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Yergensen said.
The marked increase in positives is due in part to the backlog of testing, she said. The turnaround time for tests has improved since the county and hospital switched to a private lab, which has produced results within 48 hours of receiving a specimen.
Montrose County Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos said she’s concerned that people continue to get sick and the county has to keep testing so many. If people would just stay home except for critical errands, use a mask and wash their hands, illnesses would drop, she said.
“I think it’s been really hard for people to understand how important that really is,” Gallegos said.
“It just takes one person to go out, spread the virus to three people and those three are feeling fine, continuing to go out. They affect more,” Yergensen said.
“It is a multiplier effect. We are doing everything we can to prevent this, but we cannot do it alone.”
