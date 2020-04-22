Veterans’ center seeks supplies to help reopen

The Warrior Resource Center, a local hub for veterans to connect with one another and services, is preparing for the day — likely well into the future — that it can reopen.
The center had to close after the declared COVID-19 pandemic, which led to state orders restricting gatherings of more than 10 people, and also prompted the parent nonprofit, Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, to act to protect WRC guests.
As those restrictions are eased, though, the WRC staff is soliciting hygiene items — masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer — for the eventual reopening, while the board of directors considers what such a reopening might look like.
“It’s been really hard on our guys,” Welcome Home’s volunteer coordinator Amy Eifling said. “We have a list that we try to contact weekly, (of people) that we know how much we mean to them, and how just being around other guys was beneficial to our older population. We do have some guys who have absolutely no one.”
Eifling, April Heard, and other volunteers have been performing checks to make sure these veterans are safe and having their basic needs met during the COVID-19 emergency.
The need for outreach is keen and is currently performed by a handful of volunteers. “If they’re just willing to call and check on them, that would be hugely beneficial,” Eifling said.
People interested in conducting phone outreach for veterans, or in arranging a donation of the needed supplies, should start by calling the WRC at 970-765-2210.
Again, the center is only now in the planning phase for a possible reopening.
“It’s just a template right now that we’re trying to figure out the best way to be available to the guys again,” Eifling said.
“We do not have an opening date, which makes me sad.”
