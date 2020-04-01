Volunteers strive to ‘stuff the bus’ for COVID first responders

The Delta County Volunteer Coalition, currently with 103 volunteers, will be hosting a “Stuff the Bus for First Responders” supply drive for frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic, starting Thursday and continuing Friday.
Buses that have been donated for the event by Delta County schools will be parked at the Delta Walmart and Hotchkiss City Market on both days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People doing their shopping those days are encouraged to donate.
“The citizens of Delta County are so eager to pitch in and give however they can; this gives them the chance to do that,” said Emergency Operations Center Ops Chief Mike Willardson. “We can’t thank everyone enough for the generosity we are seeing from businesses and individuals throughout the county.”
Originally, the coalition had planned a drive-through donation event, but had to cancel it due to Gov. Jared Polis’ stay at home order. The event has been modified to fit within the order’s guidelines.
“We still really wanted to create an opportunity for people who wanted to help out,” said Darnell Place-Wise, Delta County public information officer. “There’s so many Delta County citizens that want to help out, and given the nature of what's happening, they’re not able to help out in a way they would normally.”
The Delta County Volunteer Coalition is asking residents or businesses to donate items that are in short supply, which will all go directly to Delta County nursing homes and first responders: baby formula, N95 face masks, nitrile and vinyl gloves (no latex), safety goggles or glasses, bleach, isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, new or used clean face shields, Tyvek painter coveralls (not mesh), disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, shoe covers and surgical gowns.
“Our first responders and nursing homes desperately need them,” Place-Wise said. “It’s helping our first responders have the necessary gear for them to stay safe and healthy.”
The event will take measures to ensure safety and proper social distancing, including a minimal-contact donation system and personal protective equipment for the volunteers on site.
“It will allow them to be able to donate in a safer way, they can pop the donated item through the bus windows,” Place-Wise said. “The whole point of the bus is that they don't have to come into contact with anyone to do this. We’ll have the Delta Police Department Cadets and some of our volunteers on site to take bigger items.”
In addition to putting together the Stuff the Bus event, the coalition has been sewing face masks and gowns, making face shields and running errands for those that are homebound. Place-Wise said the coalition has seen multiple organizations and individuals step up to donate and help make supplies.
“It goes to show what an amazing county we live in,” Place-Wise said. “It’s really gratifying when so many people step up to walk alongside you.”
The coalition asks that people donate only the items on the list. If people are not able to donate in person, they are encouraged to contact the Delta Call Center to work out an alternate no-contact delivery method. More information about the event can be found by calling the Delta Call Center at 970-874-2172.
