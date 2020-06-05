The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans will be reopening the Warrior Resource Center, at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Monday, June 8, by appointment only. 

Call 970-765-2210 to schedule an appointment. The WRC is adhering to all state and local guidelines associated with COVID-19. Masks and social distancing are required.

All scheduled activities that ordinarily take place in the building are suspended until further notice.

Those with questions about veteran benefits can call Montrose County Veteran Services Officer Sheldon Smith at 970-249-2115.

Tags

Load comments