The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans will be reopening the Warrior Resource Center, at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Monday, June 8, by appointment only.
Call 970-765-2210 to schedule an appointment. The WRC is adhering to all state and local guidelines associated with COVID-19. Masks and social distancing are required.
All scheduled activities that ordinarily take place in the building are suspended until further notice.
Those with questions about veteran benefits can call Montrose County Veteran Services Officer Sheldon Smith at 970-249-2115.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.