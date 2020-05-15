Montrose County School District personnel are working to develop multiple plans for instruction this fall amid the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will impact studies in the coming months.
Jessica Beller, director of instructional services for the school district, and James Pavlich, director of safety and security, informed the school board of the current forecast, based on local, state and national projections as well as the focus for the district.
In conversation with local public health, Pavlich said there are three assumptions that will likely be our reality in August: COVID-19 will still be present in the valley whether in an equal or greater fashion than it is currently, the area will likely see periods of heightened transmission of the virus that will require school closures and in-person instruction will not look as it has in previous years.
“The state epidemiologists say the surge or peak will be sometime in early fall,” Pavlich said. “If you look at more of our local models, we think it might happen late June or early July. But either way, whether there’s a surge or it flattens out, we’re likely going to see 12 months to 24 months until there is a vaccine.”
After some analysis of outbreaks and applying that to the school district, Pavlich said it’s likely schools will be impacted.
“Best case scenario, we might hit three or four schools, and worst case for some of our bigger employers, if there’s an outbreak, we could potentially hit all of our schools,” he said.
As the district works to plan for in-person instruction, classroom instruction will be modified to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.
“Our community needs to keep this in mind: We’ve been doing in-person learning for hundreds of years,” MCSD Superintendent Stephen Schiell said. “We know how to do that and we do that very well. Remote learning is a big challenge for all of us. We’re pretty confident that somewhere at sometime, part of our school or whole school, one school or the whole district will have to have remote learning next year, unless we’re really lucky. We want to make sure our folks are on top of that.”
During the past several weeks, the district has worked alongside local directors to build a plan that supports in-person and remote learning.
On April 27, the district launched a plan for the 2020-2021 school year, and since then, district-level departments have collaborated to build work and learning plans for remote work and learning.
“We know that, like Jim said, at any given point next year we’re going to go remote,” Beller said. “We want to have a better plan than what we had this year. Even though we put our best foot forward and we did the best that we could, we know we can do better.”
Beginning Friday, May 15, the district will distribute the remote learning plans to school administration so they can proceed with implementing those plans for the fall. Those plans are scheduled to be made public Friday, too.
Beller highlighted some elements of the remote learning plan for the school board, including interactive hands-on activities for all learners and online activities.
“We’ve really worked hard to include online activities in a more robust fashion than what we’ve done this year,” she said.
Families will still have the choice between a hybrid (online and hands-on) learning style or an offline learning style.
If the schools are able to proceed with in-classroom instruction, Schiell noted guidelines will likely require the district to stagger when students enter and exit classrooms and buildings as well as how lunch is distributed to students and where students eat. The 10-person limit, currently being discussed at the state-level, would cut some classes in the district by a third or a half.
“Our teachers love our kids, our staff loves our kids, everybody on this presentation tonight loves our kids and we want to be back and be normal,” Schiell said. “But we don’t know those answers right now.”
During the summer, the district and school teams will draft contingency plans for in-person work and learning based on guidance from the local health department and the Colorado Department of Education.
Not knowing what the constraints on in-person instruction will look like in the fall is a challenge for the district, but school district officials are staying in contact with local health officials and following state and national guidelines. Still, the district knows their plan needs to include social distancing requirements, constraints on groups, PPE requirements, screening requirements and needs to account for closures and quarantines.
It is unclear how long closures must be, but those closures are affected by social distancing requirements and group sizes. Pavlich confirmed Tuesday that four days after someone is exposed to COVID-19, they can test to see if he or she is asymptomatic or symptomatic.
As part of the screening requirements, Pavlich is working to secure thermometers for the district.
“We have some possibilities for national and state-level resources coming into our community that we’re advocating for right now — thermometers for example,” he said. “They’re going to push about 2,000 thermometers it looks like into our region, Montrose specifically, and I’m advocating and had two conversations with public health to get a hold of a quantity of those, so we can screen our students as they are coming in.”
Despite the uncertainty about the fall semester, Schiell believes returning students and teachers to the classroom will be a community effort.
“Our community needs to understand if we’re going to get our kids back in school and our teachers, we all need to do this together and be together and support each other and do it right,” he said.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
