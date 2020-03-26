Your COVID-19 Update for March 26

Your COVID-19 Update
Here is a summary of coronavirus-19 information for the day. You can find all of our COVID-related content, for free (no paywall) at montrospress.com.
• As of Wednesday, Montrose County confirmed cases were six, up by two since the last report. (One of the six is a presumed positive.)
• The statewide stay home order remains in effect; essential businesses continue to operate and people may engage in essential activities, including, but not limited to, medical appointments, grocery shopping, pet care, to care for family, and outdoor exercise.
• The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center activated 2-1-1 Colorado to connect Coloradans with human services resources statewide, including housing, rent and utility assistance and childcare. Dial 211, or text your ZIP code to 989-211.
Closures/restrictions/aid/info:
• A personal protective equipment drive is slated for 2 - 4 p.m. March 30 and March 31 in the parking lot by the old gym at Montrose High School. Enter off Townsend Avenue by the baseball/softball fields. Unused products in unopened boxes are being accepted of the following items: Eye protection and goggles, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, sterile and non-sterile gloves, disposable gowns and biohazard bags. Info: Phoebe Benziger, 970-209-9598.
•Delta County Volunteer Coalition’s drive-through donation drive, slated for Saturday, has been canceled.
•Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds are closed until further notice. Campers already on-site are being ordered to vacate. Non-campground areas, such as trails and marinas, remain open, but CPW may close areas that don’t allow for social distancing, such as picnic areas and fishing piers.
•The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests have closed their offices to the public and are using virtual services to assist the public. People who need information, permits and maps can call 970-874-6600 during regular business hours.
•Be wary of scams associated with COVID-19. Scammers are promoting bogus cures, offering fake test kits and HVAC cleaning and have also been calling, texting or emailing for financial or personal information under the false representation the information needs to be provided for federal stimulus payments. If such payments are approved, no one is going to be calling, texting or email you for that kind of information to “release” the funds.
• Montrose Memorial Hospital has moved outpatient lab procedures to Mountain View Therapy Pediatric Rehabilitation, 645 S. Fifth St., across from the San Juan Cancer Center; operating hours are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The hospital has also canceled non-urgent elective surgeries until at least April 14.
•The Montrose Community Foundation has created the Montrose Emergency Relief Fund to provide help to nonprofits in the county that are being affected by COVID-19 and the economic consequences. Grant applications open March 30; email grants.montrosecf@gmail.com. To donate, visit montrosecf.org or mail a check made out to MCF, P.O. Box 3020, Montrose, CO 81402.
•The state of Colorado discourages open burning during the COVID-19 response, as the virus is of particular threat to those with heart or respiratory illness.
•CIty and county buildings, including the Montrose County Justice Center, are closed to the public. The ball fields at Sunset Mesa are also now closed.
• Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is now available only by appointment, 970-249-3362.
•The Montrose County Treasurer will not collect additional fees or interest on 2019 property taxes due April 30, if paid in May. If more time is needed, contact 970-249-3565 or email etreasurer@montrosecounty.net.
•Gyms, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, bars, sit-down eateries and coffee houses, as well as schools and the library, remain closed.
• Hot lunches served Monday - Friday at United Methodist Church, through Shepherd’s Hand, are suspended, but Shepherd’s Hand has additional food available through commodities distribution at Cedar Creek Church at 222 S. Townsend Ave. This is available Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
•The Mexican American Development Authority is closed to foot traffic.
•The Town of Olathe has locked its public buildings and is conducting business by phone. Employees are still working and Olathe police officers remain on patrol. Payments can be placed in drop boxes. Reach the town at 970-323-4357 or dispatch, 970-249-9110.
•The Gunnison Ranger District of the Gunnison, Uncompahgre and Grand Mesa National Forests closed March 20 to walk-in traffic and will not hold in-person meetings until further notice. Inquiries may be made by calling 970-641-0471.
•Delta-Montrose Electric Association closed its offices to public traffic and suspended all residential, small commercial and agriculture service disconnections for non-payment. That is also the case for DMEA’s subsidiary, Elevate Fiber. Members experiencing financial hardship need to contact DMEA immediately. Its offices are closed to the public. Reach DMEA at 877-687-3632.
•Uninsured Coloradans can enroll in Connect For Health Colorado’s public health exchange for a special two-week period due to the outbreak; this enrollment period ends April 3. The exchange is where people can sign up for coverage in the marketplace and see whether they qualify for subsidies. See ConnectforHealthCO.com or call 855-752-6749.
•Energy Outreach Colorado has released additional funds to help agencies across the state that assist people who have trouble paying their energy bills or heating their homes. Call 1-866-432-8435 or visit www.EnergyOutreach.org.
•The Small Business Administration is able to make loans to small businesses and nonprofits for purposes such as making payroll and satisfying bills; loans come with repayment options of up to 30 years. Visit sba.gov/disaster for more information.
•For more information about COVID-19, visit montrosepress.com/news/coronavirus/ and check out the “CONTACT INFORMATION” box on the right side, which lists official websites, a link to the CDC, frequently asked questions, and the state hotline, 1-877-462-2911. There are also links to more localized information from Montrose County, the City of Montrose and the school district.
