Editor’s note: Statistics are as of June 2
COVID-19 cases in Montrose County
159 (23 probable as defined by CDPHE)
Total tests
1,825 completed, 1,533 negative
Deaths in Montrose County
11
Patients hospitalized at MMH
0
Positive cases reported as “self-recovered”
155
Number of cases by age
0-9: 2
10-19: 6
20-29: 34
30-39: 28
40-49: 24
50-59: 24
60-69: 24
70-79: 15
80-89: 10
90-99: 2
Number of cases by sex:
Male: 81
Female: 88
With questions, call the Montrose County Public Health info line at 970-252-4545.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.