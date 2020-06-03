Editor’s note: Statistics are as of June 2

COVID-19 cases in Montrose County

159 (23 probable as defined by CDPHE)

Total tests

1,825 completed, 1,533 negative

Deaths in Montrose County

11

Patients hospitalized at MMH

0

Positive cases reported as “self-recovered”

155

Number of cases by age

0-9: 2

10-19: 6

20-29: 34

30-39: 28

40-49: 24

50-59: 24

60-69: 24

70-79: 15

80-89: 10

90-99: 2

Number of cases by sex:

Male: 81

Female: 88

With questions, call the Montrose County Public Health info line at 970-252-4545.

Tags

Load comments