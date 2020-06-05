Montrose County reports an additional COVID-19 outbreak site, Diaz Tile, with six positive cases.
An outbreak is considered two or more positive cases.
Since Tuesday’s report, there has been one positive case in Montrose County. Confirmed cases stand at 160 (excluding three indeterminate tests) and 1,883 negative tests. Total tests done: 2,216. Total recovered patients: 155. Deaths, not including one probable as identified by the state: 11. Probable, as defined by state: 23. There was one confirmed COVID-19 patient in the hospital.
Montrose County commissioners on Thursday formally approved an application for a second variance that was sent to the state for consideration.
The variance application, if granted, would allow an increase in facility use from 50% to 75% of occupancy load (up to 175 people); post-secondary schools to increase classroom size; opening bars at 75% of occupancy load, or 50 people, whichever is fewer; and unlimited outdoor gathering size, as long as social distancing and other public health interventions (hand hygiene, mask-use within 6 feet, frequent cleaning of common-touch surfaces) are followed. (See Saturday’s Daily Press for the full story.)
The Montrose County School District is continuing weekday summer meal pick-up program through Aug. 7, 2020, and has consolidated distribution sites; meals can be picked up at Montrose High School and Olathe Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). MCSD is proud to partner with Help-4-Hope Montrose, who have donated free vouchers toward meals (for four people) at local restaurants.
Families in need can request a free meal card by email at Help4Hope@mcsd.org, via private Facebook message on the MCSD Facebook page, or through voicemail at 970-249-7726. Your information will remain confidential and vouchers are limited.
