Your COVID-19 update for June 9

Montrose County has recorded nine additional positive cases for COVID-19 since June 4. The total positive cases stands at 169, with 2,180 negative tests; 160 patients reported as recovered.
The death count remains at 11, per the county.
Last week, commissioners approved a second variance application to the state that, if granted, would increase the number of people who can gather at a single location, and the occupancy levels for gyms, restaurants and churches.
The county says its data show the overall community prevalence is low, while testing capability is strong.
As of Tuesday, the county had not received word on its latest application.
As a reminder, the Montrose County School District is continuing its weekday summer meal pick-up program through Aug. 7. Meals can be picked up at Montrose High School and Olathe Elementary School, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
The school district has also partnered with Help-4-Hope Montrose, which has donated restaurant vouchers. Families in need can request a meal card by emailing Help4Hope@mcsd.org; by private message on the MCSD Facebook page, or via voicemail at 970-249-7726. Vouchers are limited.
